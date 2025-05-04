Woman, 67, dies and two teenagers seriously injured after car crash
A 67-year-old woman has died and two teenagers have been seriously injured after a car crash in Dumfries and Galloway.
Emergency services were called to the A75 between Castle Douglas and Bridge of Dee at around 8.50pm on Saturday following a crash between a grey Ford Ka and a white Seat Ibiza car.
Three people involved in the incident were taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary for treatment.
The 67-year-old female driver of the Seat died in hospital. Her next of kin has been informed.
The 19-year-old driver of the Ka and the 16-year-old passenger have serious injuries.
The road was closed to allow for investigations to take place and re-opened around 10am on Sunday.
Sergeant Lloyd Caven said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died. Our enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.
“I am appealing for anyone who saw the crash who hasn’t already spoken to officers to get in touch.
“I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time and may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3651 of Saturday, May 3.
