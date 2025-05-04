Group of residents buy Scottish woodland for £750,000 to keep it in community

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A community group has managed to buy their local woodland after raising £750,000.

The successful buyout was launched in response to fears that Broughtonknowe, a 56-hectare forest in the Scottish Borders, would fall into hands of commercial timber after it went on the market two years ago.

But Friends of Broughtonknowe have managed to secure the woodland, located between Peebles and Biggar, before last month’s closing date.

The woodland was owned by Christopher Lambton for the last two decades, during which he “aesthetically thinned” the conifers to bring in more light and put in paths and benches to make the remaining woodland “a nicer wood” for the public.

Broughtonknowe woodland has been purchased by a local group following a successful community buyout | Goldcrest

This was managed alongside maintaining some commercial forestry in larger plots on the property, which he said is currently about 40 per cent conifer, 40 per cent broadleaves and 20 per cent open ground.

During lockdown, members of the surrounding community teamed up with Mr Lambton to create Friends of Broughtonknowe to apply for grants continue work for improving public access and benefit. They introduced more pathways, created wildlife ponds, built a bird hide and developed picnic areas.

Residents have enjoyed walking their dogs in the woodland which has seen new networks of paths and benches added over the years | Friends of Broughtonknowe

In 2023, however, Mr Lambton developed Parkinson’s and made the tough decision to announce his intention to sell.

This was when the community rallied together to form Broughtonknowe Community Woodland Ltd (BCW Ltd) to purchase the property they had come to love and make their own.

With an asking price of almost £900,000, John Hart, BCW Ltd’s secretary, said the group came up with a deal that they would buy £750,000-worth with Mr Lambton holding onto a section of the woodland to make the purchase more manageable.

John Hart (far left) and other members of the community buyout following news of their successful purchase | Friends of Broughtonknowe

With support from the Scottish Land Fund, South of Scotland Enterprise and SSE Renewables - as well as crowdfunding and private donations - the newly formed charity reached its target.

“It’s just an amazing feeling,” Mr Hart said.

“When the woodland went on the market in April 2023, my heart sunk. I felt the figure was insurmountable.

“To a find a note saying the purchase is done was a huge relief.

“There’s also a sense of trepidation as we’re in charge of it now.

“It’s not the end of the story. It’s very much the beginning of a new one.”

Celebrations were had following the successful community buyout | Friends of Broughtonknowe

Mr Hart said the woodland is already used by Scouts, cubs, mindfulness groups, dog walkers and more, but that as new owners, they hope to build on what the woodland has to offer.

He said BCW Lts is putting out invitations to other groups to come and use the space.

Mr Lambton said: “For me, to sell to the community was the best outcome for a woodland whose sensitive management over the last 25 years would be erased by conventional forestry practice.

Christopher Lambton, who has been involved in improving access in Broughtonknowe over the years and assisted in the community buyout | Christopher Lambton

“I thought it would be a great shame after seeing it grow all these years to then sell it to the highest bidder given the way to make the most money from it would be to chop it all down.”