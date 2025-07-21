The tragedy occurred in the early hours of Monday morning.

Tributes have been paid to a teenage Scottish ice hockey player who lost his life after falling from a balcony at an Ibiza hotel.

Gary Kelly died instantly in the fall at the Ibiza Rocks Hotel in the early hours of Monday. According to local media, two ambulances were sent to the scene but paramedics could do nothing to save him.

The 19-year-old played ice hockey for both Dundee Stars and Aberdeen Lynx last season.

The tragedy comes just two weeks after Evan Thompson, from Aberdeen, lost his life at the same hotel. The 26-year old was celebrating with friends when he fell from a balcony.

Mr Kelly's family have paid tribute to him on social media. In a post on Facebook, Kharis Kelly wrote: “Our hearts are shattered beyond words. Our handsome boy has gone to the other side, Absolutely no words.“We are asking everyone to respect our privacy as a family while we try to navigate through this tragic news. You’ll forever be our boy Gary, Sleep tight.”

A statement from Dundee Stars said: “The Dundee Stars are truly devastated to learn that Gary Kelly has tragically passedaway. We send our thoughts and condolences to Gary’s family, partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Everyone at the club including players, staff, management, and ownership are heartbroken to hear this tragic news.

“Gary was hugely talented and charismatic individual who had a great future ahead of him. His loss will impact many in the ice hockey community and beyond. He will be sadly missed.

“We respect and support the family’s request for privacy at this extremely difficult time.”

The Civil Guard has confirmed that a full investigation is underway.