A man has died after falling from a balcony in a Scottish art gallery

Police Scotland has confirmed that a man has died after a fall from a balcony.

A man has died after falling from a balcony at Glasgow's Gallery of Modern Art.

Emergency services went to the scene in Royal Exchange Square at around 12.30pm on Wednesday .

Police said the 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The gallery closed early for the rest of the day following the incident and is expected to reopen on Thursday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 12.30pm on Wednesday, September 11 , we received a report a man had fallen from height inside an art gallery on Royal Exchange Square.

"Emergency services attended, but the 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

In a post on X on Wednesday, the Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA) Glasgow said: "The Gallery of Modern Art has closed early today after a member of the public fell from a balcony. Emergency services are in attendance.

"The building will reopen as normal tomorrow, Thursday September 12 at 10am ."

The gallery in the city centre recently hosted the Cut & Run exhibition of work by street artist Banksy.