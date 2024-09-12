A man has died after falling from a balcony in a Scottish art gallery

By Lucinda Cameron
Comment
Published 12th Sep 2024, 08:54 BST
placeholder image
AFP via Getty Images
Police Scotland has confirmed that a man has died after a fall from a balcony.

A man has died after falling from a balcony at Glasgow's Gallery of Modern Art.

Emergency services went to the scene in Royal Exchange Square at around 12.30pm on Wednesday .

Police said the 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The gallery closed early for the rest of the day following the incident and is expected to reopen on Thursday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 12.30pm on Wednesday, September 11 , we received a report a man had fallen from height inside an art gallery on Royal Exchange Square.

"Emergency services attended, but the 55-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

In a post on X on Wednesday, the Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA) Glasgow said: "The Gallery of Modern Art has closed early today after a member of the public fell from a balcony. Emergency services are in attendance.

"The building will reopen as normal tomorrow, Thursday September 12 at 10am ."

The gallery in the city centre recently hosted the Cut & Run exhibition of work by street artist Banksy.

It is also known for the traffic cone which famously sits on the head of the Duke of Wellington statue outside the venue.

