Three women charged under Terrorism Act after protest at Edinburgh defence factory
Three women have now been charged under the Terrorism Act after a van was driven into a fence at a defence factory in Edinburgh.
On Tuesday morning, Leonardo UK's facility in the Crewe Road area of the city was targeted by protesters.
Activist group Shut Down Leonardo Edinburgh said they had targeted the plant in a protest over the firm's laser targeting systems, which it claimed were used by the Israeli military.
The three women - aged 31, 34 and 42 - who were earlier arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000 have been charged and are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.
Police Scotland's Counter Terrorism Unit is leading the investigation and enquiries are ongoing.