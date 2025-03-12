The plans to open 46m-high Big Wheel in Edinburgh for seven months a year, including the summer

The 46m high Big Wheel has been a major attraction in Edinburgh in the run-up to Christmas and Hogmanay - and now it could be arriving for the summer

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The big wheel that has become a staple of Edinburgh’s skyline during the winter months could now be coming to the city for summer.

Unique Assembly, which run Edinburgh’s Christmas festival and markets, have submitted an application to the city council to set up the big wheel this summer next to Princes Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Big Wheel has been a fixture in Edinburgh during the winter months. Picture: Andrew O'Brien/NationalWorld

The 46-metre-high Ferris wheel has been a regular fixture at the centre of the city’s Christmas markets, alongside about 80 stalls, a Christmas tree maze and Santa’s grotto.

Plans have been submitted for the ride to be opened in East Princes Street Gardens from June through December.

Under the submission, the big wheel would then close for a brief period before reopening for Christmas and New Year.

Planning consent is only in place for the attraction to open from November 4 to January 4.

The application was submitted by Unique Assembly on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Unique Assembly spokesperson said: “The Edinburgh Big Wheel has become a key feature of the Edinburgh skyline during Edinburgh’s Christmas, welcoming over 185,000 locals and visitors annually to enjoy spectacular aerial views of the city.

“We are currently in early stages of discussions with partners to present the Edinburgh Big Wheel for a period this summer and believe this would be a hugely popular summer attraction for Edinburgh, presenting the capital in a completely different light and helping generate much-needed income for the city.”

Unique Assembly last year secured annual funding of £812,456 to deliver the Hogmanay festival until 2026/27, with the possibility of the deal being extended for a further two years.