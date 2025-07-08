The picturesque Scottish area named among UK’s ‘happiest’ locations for over-50s to live

Beautiful Scottish area named as a top spot for over 50s happiness in the UK

The UK's happiest places for over-50s to live have been named in a new study – but only one location in Scotland has made the top 10.

The research by equity release specialists Bower Home Finance, sourced from the Office for National Statistics and Foursquare, analysed 25 different factors affecting quality of life, including the number of medical centres, the number of community centres, and the availability of public gardens. Each area was scored out of 100.

Eden, in Cumbria, ranked first, largely due to the access older residents have to green spaces. The area, which scored 66.24 out of 100, offers 25.48 public gardens per 100,000 population, as well as 18.20 parks and 1.82 botanical gardens per 100,000.

Also in Cumbria, Carlisle came second on the list, with a total satisfaction score of 63.75 out of 100, while South Lakeland completed the top three with 63.51.

Westminster (62.34 out of 100) and Oxford (61.43 out of 100) completed the top five happiest locations.

The only Scottish location to make the cut was the Highlands, which ranked sixth, scoring 60.99 out of 100. The region has plenty of green spaces. It also has 81 community pharmacies, and 40 public libraries.

The Highlands offers a high quality of life for over-50s. It has breathtaking scenery, a slower pace than the big cities, and a strong sense of community. It also boasts a low crime rate, excellent schools and a population who are among the healthiest in the UK.

According to Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), the region aims to be age-friendly, with efforts to support older adults in maintaining independence and well-being.

The Scottish Highlands is one of the best places in the UK for over-50s to live. | Katharine Hay

At the other end of the scale, far outside the top 10, Portsmouth recorded the lowest satisfaction score at just 19.09 out of 100. Other areas with lower satisfaction scores included Nuneaton and Bedworth (26.12), Worthing (26.50), Hyndburn (28.64), and Conwy (29.79).

Discussing the ranking, Geoff Charles, CEO of Bower Home Finance, said: “This research challenges the assumption that city living with endless amenities automatically creates happier communities for over-50s. What we're seeing instead is that moderate-sized communities with good healthcare access and social spaces often provide the best quality of life.

“Eden's position suggests that community connection and a balanced lifestyle matter more than having countless restaurants or theatres on your doorstep. Areas like South Lakeland and Wealden demonstrate that you don't need to choose between access to services and quality of life – many mid-sized communities offer both.”

The 10 best places for over-50s, based on life satisfaction: 1: Eden - 66.24; 2: Carlisle - 63.75; 3: South Lakeland - 63.51; 4: Westminster - 62.34; 5: Oxford - 61.43; 6: Scottish Highlands - 60.99; 7: Mole Valley - 60.23; 8: Camden - 59.67; 9: Wealden - 59.38; 10: Shropshire - 59.27.