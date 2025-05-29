Aberdeen named the cheapest UK city to buy a home in 2025, new study shows

With property prices continuing to skyrocket in many parts of the UK, the dream of homeownership can feel increasingly out of reach for most buyers. From eye-watering deposits to endless bidding wars, it's no wonder so many would-be homeowners are feeling priced out. But have you ever wondered which UK cities are still offering a fighting chance to get on the property ladder in 2025?

A new study by Conveyancing-Solicitor.co.uk offers just that. Analysing 70 of the UK’s most populated cities using the latest data from the Office for National Statistics, the study compared the average property price in each city with the average annual salary. The result? A home price-to-income ratio that shows how many years of full earnings it would take to afford a typical home. The lower the ratio, the more affordable the city is for aspiring homeowners.

Aberdeenhas officially taken the crown as the UK’s most affordable city to buy a home in 2025. With the average house costing £146,182 and average earnings coming in at £37,440, the home price-to-income ratio stands at a modest 3.90, Aberdeen is the only city in the top ten to fall below a ratio of four.

This blend of comparatively strong wages and reasonable house prices gives Aberdeen a major edge, especially in a country where affordability can feel like a myth. Buyers in the Scottish city are getting much more bang for their buck, making it a standout choice for anyone looking to settle somewhere affordable without compromising on urban amenities.

Meanwhile, Dundee ranked 2nd and Kingston upon Hull 3rd. Dundee has an average house price of £146,796 and earnings of £32,688, giving it a price-to-income ratio of 4.49. Hull is even more affordable with homes costing £134,561 on average, though slightly lower incomes of £29,232 bring the ratio to 4.60. Blackpool (4th) and Middlesbrough (5th) follow closely behind with ratios of 4.67 and 4.74 respectively.

Further down the list, Burnley (6th) stands out with the lowest home prices at just £122,188, though incomes are also low at £24,960, resulting in a ratio of 4.90. Stoke-on-Trent (7th), Sunderland (8th), Glasgow (9th), and Blackburn (10th) round out the top 10 affordable spots, with price-to-income ratios ranging from 4.90 to 5.28.

At the other end of the scale, several cities are priced well beyond the reach of average earners. Westminster ranks at the bottom of the list as the least affordable location, with an eye-watering home price-to-income ratio of 19.97. Other London hotspots such as Archway (17.06), Islington (15.27), and London overall (13.63) all follow closely behind.

University towns and commuter favourites aren’t far off either, with Cambridge (13.53), Brighton (13.17), and Sutton (13.16) showing how tricky it is to buy without a substantial salary or outside help. Even Oxford (13.08), Huddersfield (12.80) and Bexley (11.96) round out the bottom ten, where homes are simply out of sync with local incomes. For many buyers in these areas, affordability is little more than a pipe dream.

Top 10 list of the cheapest UK cities to buy a home in 2025 according to the study: