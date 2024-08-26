Stirling has a rich history, but many of its food and drink stories aren’t well known.

To mark the 900th anniversary of the Royal Burgh of Stirling, Forth Valley Food and Drink has launched a series of four captivating short documentaries that delve into the lesser-known stories of Stirling’s rich food and drink heritage.

The first episode of Forth Valley Food Tales are available now on the network’s Facebook and YouTube channels, kicking off a journey that will reveal surprising and fascinating aspects of Stirling’s history that are often overlooked by historians.

An article in The Scotsman on the Kippen vine | contributed

Funded by Scotland Food and Drink’s Regional Food Fund, the films uncover a range of unexpected tales, including:

Kippen’s Grape Legacy: Discover Kippen’s claim to fame as the home of the world’s largest grapevine.

Bonnie Prince Charlie’s Cure: Learn how a medicinal posset restored Bonnie Prince Charlie’s health at Bannockburn House.

Stirling’s Secret Pies: Explore the mysterious symbols found on Stirling’s historic pies.

The Stirling Jug: Learn about the Stirling or Scots pint, the burgh’s oldest surviving object.

Scotland’s Smallest Whisky Distillery: Uncover the royal connections of Scotland’s smallest whisky distillery.

Stirling Castle’s Epic Feasts: Relive the elaborate three-day feasts at Stirling Castle, featuring Scotland’s first fireworks display.

Lesley Wilkinson of Stirling PR, who co-produced the films with Bill Bruce of Different Voice, commented on the project: “It’s been exciting to uncover the stories that have shaped the region’s food and drink heritage over the centuries.

“Through our collaboration with Stirling archaeologist Murray Cook and a series of interviews with local experts, we’ve unearthed intriguing tales that offer a fresh perspective on the Royal Burgh’s history.

“These films provide a unique opportunity to discover aspects of Stirling’s rich past that you may not know, while also highlighting the dynamic food and drink innovations happening today.”

The documentaries have been released in the lead-up to Forth Valley Food and Drink Festival, which takes place at Stirling’s Forthside Square – across from the Engine Shed – on Saturday 24 August from 10am-5pm; with over 50 stalls, chef demos and fun family activities on offer.

Stirling Council Leader, Cllr Chris Kane said: “These films shed new light on Stirling’s fascinating food and drink history as we celebrate our 900th anniversary.

“From farmers and chefs to brewers and bakers, the remarkable stories of the people in the films show how food and drink are vital to understanding our social and cultural history.

“They also celebrate Stirling’s vibrant and diverse food and drink scene in the present day with the sector a key part of the regional economy.

“Watching the videos will leave you hungry for more, so why not head to the Forth Valley Food and Drink Festival on Saturday 24 August to sample some of the best food and drink we have to offer.”