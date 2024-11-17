One of the members of Celtic pop group The Corrs will be missing from their Glasgow performance

A key member of Irish pop group The Corrs has pulled out of the Glasgow gig just hours before the band is due to take to the stage.

The Corrs are scheduled to play the only Scottish concert of their Talk on Corners tour at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Sunday night.

But only three of the four siblings who make up the group will perform, with a statement released on behalf of the band saying Sharon Corr is unable to perform.

The statement said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Sharon Corr is unable to perform this evening.

“However, the event will proceed as scheduled, with a full and exciting show planned.

“Thank you for your understanding x.”

The Corrs are due to take to the stage between 8.30pm and 9pm, and are being supported by Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia.

Formed in Ireland in the early 1990s, Celtic pop group The Corrs achieved instant success with debut album Forgiven, Not Forgotten, before finding global fame with follow-up Talk on Corners in 1997.