The Corrs singer mysteriously pulls out of sole Scottish concert just hours before OVO Hydro gig
A key member of Irish pop group The Corrs has pulled out of the Glasgow gig just hours before the band is due to take to the stage.
The Corrs are scheduled to play the only Scottish concert of their Talk on Corners tour at Glasgow's OVO Hydro on Sunday night.
But only three of the four siblings who make up the group will perform, with a statement released on behalf of the band saying Sharon Corr is unable to perform.
The statement said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Sharon Corr is unable to perform this evening.
“However, the event will proceed as scheduled, with a full and exciting show planned.
“Thank you for your understanding x.”
The Corrs are due to take to the stage between 8.30pm and 9pm, and are being supported by Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia.
Formed in Ireland in the early 1990s, Celtic pop group The Corrs achieved instant success with debut album Forgiven, Not Forgotten, before finding global fame with follow-up Talk on Corners in 1997.
Made up of Corr siblings Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim, they have released a total of seven studio albums to date, and are one of only a handful of acts who have held the top two positions simultaneously in the UK album charts, with their first two releases.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.