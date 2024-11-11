The Corrs have a date with Glasgow. | Getty Images

The four Irish siblings are back on the road celebrating their most popular album.

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Formed in Ireland in the early 1990s, Celtic pop group The Corrs achieved instant success with debut album Forgiven, Not Forgotten, before finding global fame with follow-up Talk on Corners in 1997.

Made up of Corr siblings Andrea, Sharon, Caroline and Jim, they have released a total of seven studio albums to date, and are one of only a handful of acts who have held the top two positions simultaneously in the UK album charts, with their first two releases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year they are celebrating the reissue of Talk on Corners , which includes hit singles Dreams, What Can I Do and Only In My Dreams, with a UK tour, and there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When are The Corrs playing Glasgow?

The Corrs play Glasgow's OVO Hydro on their Talk on Corners tour on Sunday, November 17.

Who is supporting The Corrs at their Scottish gigs?

The Corrs will be supported by Natalie Imbruglia. One of Australia’s most loved pop artists, Imbruglia first stole our hearts over a quarter of a century ago with her chart-topping smash hit cover of the iconic track Torn. Since then she has released six studio albums and in 2021 she made a triumphant return with her critically acclaimed, top 10 album, firebird.

What are the stage times for The Corrs in Glasgow?

Doors open at 6.30pm and no further official timings have been released. Judging from similar gigs, expect Natalie Imbruglia to start between 7pm and 7.30pm, with The Corrs taking the stage betwween 8.30pm and 9pm, and the show ending at 11pm at the latest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are tickets still available for The Corrs?

If you've decided at the last minute that you'd like to go to the gig there are still tickets available from Ticketmaster here starting at £75.50 (plus booking fee).

Are there any age restrictions at The Corrs’ Hydro gig?

The gig is over-8s only and all under 16s must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.

What is the likely The Corrs setlist?

Expect to hear most - if not all - of the following songs in Glasgow, taken from a recent setlist in Dublin.