12 new major Edinburgh Festival Fringe shows announced for the Pleasance this summer

The Pleasance has announced some of its headline shows for this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Among the line up for its 25 performance spaces are comedians including Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Josie Long, and Andy Parsons, star of Mock the Week and Live at the Apollo.

Meanwhile, Kiell Smyth-Bynoe, known for his role as Mike Cooper in BBC series Ghosts and as a host of the Great British Sewing Bee, will also feature, as will US comedian Seaton Smith, who has recently performed a sell-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Theatre shows due to be based at the Pleasance include Bury the Hatchet, which tells the tale of Lizzie Borden, an American woman who was tried and acquitted of the axe murders of her father and stepmother in 1892.

Inspired by the 1991 tribunal which determined the true identity of a Jaffa Cake, multi-award winning family-friendly musical makers Gigglemug Theatre present their latest sell-out smash hit comedy, A Jaffa Cake Musical, while other family shows include science show Doktor Kaboom and a musical science experiment that claims to turn people into instruments, titled You’re an Instrument.

A spokesperson said: “The Pleasance’s summer programme will be filled with comedy, theatre, cabaret and family productions across the 25 performance spaces at the Courtyard, the Dome and the EICC. Regarded by many as the very heart of the festival, the Pleasance’s 41st festival will not fail to delight.”

