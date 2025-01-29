The brothers have completed 473 adventures already over the past decade - and aim to finish 500 before the eldest turns 18

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 'world's most adventurous kids' are taking on 500 epic challenges before they are 18 - to spend more time with family and less in front of screens.

Ollie and Harry Ferguson, aged 15 and 12, have spent the past ten years completing 473 adventures - from a list of created by them and their parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollie (left) Ferguson and Harry Ferguson (right) on their adventures | MacNeill Ferguson/SWNS

The youngsters have broken Guinness World Records, crossed oceans and explored caves, creating hundreds of memories together.

They have found buried treasure, had a banquet, fed birds from the hand, watched an eclipse, explored a shipwreck, visited a jail, gone worm charming and sent a message in a bottle.

The brothers have had a snail race, flown a kite, hunted trolls, played in a rock band, explored a smugglers cave, found a fossil, been metal detecting, baked bread and had a mud bath.

Harry and Ollie Ferguson and Harry Ferguson in a sea cave | MacNeill Ferguson/SWNS

The have built a Death Star, sent Lego into space, panned for gold, ridden in a vintage car, worked on a farm, gone sailing, explored stone circles, built a nestbox - and “danced like no one is watching”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea began when Ollie and Harry, then five and two, began showing more interest in electronics. Their parents from Turriff, Aberdeenshire, were eager to make sure they spent time outside, said father MacNeill - an environmental consultant.

Harry Ferguson (left) with his brother Ollie on their adventures | MacNeill Ferguson/SWNS

"We'd started to notice that the boys were getting more and more interested in screens - and we didn't really want them to grow up with' digital nannies',” said MacNeill.

"We wanted to make sure we were spending time with them and doing things that were fun and interesting and exciting. The initial concept came when we asked the boys one day what they wanted to do - we said, 'let's go on an adventure'.

''Their responses were quite endearing. Ollie wanted to go on a mission to Mars, and Harry wanted an Intergalactic Sausage Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry and Ollie Ferguson look to the stars | MacNeill Ferguson/SWNS

"We had no clue what that meant or what he was talking about, but we ended up turning it into an adventure.

"Now, on November 1 every year, we go and cook sausages on the beach - we've made it a real holiday. Really, it's just an excuse to go out and do something together as a family.

"That's where it all started. They were so interested and excited, so we wanted to expand on it and create a list of things to do as a family all together. It kept growing and growing, and we ended up with a list of 500.

"We thought it would be a perfect way to spend time with the boys over the next few years - actively going out and doing and learning things.''

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry, 12, added: "My favourite adventure was when we went potholing on Skye. We had to swim to the cave because the tide was in, and then using head torches, followed the cave down to a natural pool and got to swim in it - it was really exciting."

Ollie added: "I really like the adventures where we're engineering, as that's something I'm really excited about doing. The boat adventure where we tried to circumnavigate Antarctica was probably my favourite."

The family's list is subject to change, with ideas tailored to suit the boys' ever-changing needs and interests.

"A lot of them we came up with beforehand, like sleeping in a cave, learning how to sail a boat, or doing falconry - anything that seemed exciting and interesting," said MacNeill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The adventures have grown with the boys. We started with really simple things when they were younger, and as they've grown and got older, the adventures have evolved with them.

"Everything is carefully planned and risk assessed - the boys have never been in any danger. We're very proud of the fact that we've only had two injuries over the past two years - one was a blister and one was a cut finger from using a knife to chop vegetables."

Harry and Ollie Ferguson on their adventures | MacNeill Ferguson/SWNS

Ollie and Harry were even featured in a Guinness Book of World Records - after sending two toy boats nearly 10,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean.

They have sent Lego into space, learnt how to shoot a bow and arrow, foraged for food, crafted a birdhouse and learnt first aid - with their parents eager to help them live in the moment, all while learning and experiencing new things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The boat adventures went way better than we expected," said MacNeill.

"They were initially just boats from their toy box that we repurposed to survive in the sea. They also loved sending Lego into space - that was an exciting one. They also loved catching lobsters and sleeping in a cave.

''Probably one of the most exciting ones we've done was an expedition to Skye last year, to the Spar Cave.

"Inside the cave, there's actually a natural pool - and so our challenge was to see if we could have a swim underground in this cave. We had to plan, because you can only get to the cave at certain times due to the tide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They also understand that it's good to give back. One of the things we did last year is convert an old red phone box in a nearby village into a library - the Fintry Book Nook.

"That went really well, it's been really popular. People can come and take a book away to read and leave a book, so the library always stays full. We found out that the local school actually take classes down to take books out, which we really love."

Not every adventure is a success, however, with the family experiencing their fair share of failed experiments. But MacNeill said they teach important life lessons.

"Last year, we spent a year trying to do our third boat adventure, which was to get a one-metre boat to navigate its way around Antarctica," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We spent a year building this boat, replicating the scientific expedition of HMS Terror and HMS Erebus. We built these two boats - and had a lot of help building them - and they went out to sea last year.

"Unfortunately that adventure is over now - we've lost contact with both of them after a technical issue with the satellite receiver that we were using. They're still going - we just can't tell where they are.

"We learn as much from the things that we fail at as the things that we're successful in. We feel that the boys are getting some amazing life lessons from a lot of the adventures that we're doing."

Ollie and Harry's latest adventure is one of their most ambitious yet - as they plan to launch their own deep-sea lander to take photos inside the Mariana Trench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family have even written their own book, named Ollie and Harry's Marvellous Adventures - a how-to guide covering some of their most enjoyable experiences.

"The boys were actively involved in the process and had a say in what adventures we were going to share and what we were going to talk about," said MacNeill.

"It was an exciting part of their adventures - it was well-received and it's a nice thing to look back on.”

The Fergusons say they plan to continue with the list until eldest son Ollie turns 18. They said planning has become more difficult as the boys get older.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're a normal family; both of us work full time," said MacNeill. "The boys also have their own interests and still go to after-school clubs.

"We have to slot the adventures around normal life - and it's getting harder as the boys are growing up.”

MacNeill said the family love spending time together and experiencing new adventures - and he couldn't be prouder of his intrepid sons.

"We couldn't be more proud of who they're becoming," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is the list of the 500 adventures the family will complete

1. Find buried treasure 2. Conquer a new land 3. Explore the deepest jungle 4. Build a shelter in the woods to sleep in 5. Go on a desert expedition

6. Launch a rocket 7. Have a shower in a waterfall 8. Survive a zombie outbreak 9. See the northern lights 10. Go orienteering

11. Bag a rarity 12. World's biggest snowman 13. Have a Roman banquet 14. Go sand sledging 15. Catch a fish with a net

16. Feed a bird from your hand 17. Catch ten rainbows in photographs 18. Save up to buy something big 19. Paper planes from the highest mountain 20. Raise butterflies

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

21. Do a scavenger hunt 22. Watch an eclipse 23. Attract twenty bird species to the garden 24. Help animals survive the winter 25. Create a family tradition

26. Explore a shipwreck 27. Visit ten historic sites 28. See a golden eagle 29. Watch a sunrise 30. Be a Neanderthal

31. Hunt for seashells 32. Go on a road trip 33. Watch dolphins 34. Rock pooling 35. Visit a seabird colony

36. Find the oldest dated gravestone 37. Do a Tree top obstacle course 38. Visit a national park 39. Go to jail 40. Cast metal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

41. Catch butterflies 42. Carve pumpkins 43. Make a parachute 44. Feather headdress 45. Find the Bennachie dragon

46. Go worm charming 47. Climb a tree 48. Go wave hopping 49. Science Festival 50. Toast marshmallows

51. Pay it forward 52. Slime 53. Explore coastline from the sea 54. Message in a bottle 55. Make a movie

56. Poo sticks 57. Camp in hammocks 58. Make landscape art 59. Host a mini Olympics 60. Make some art for the house

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

61. Collect sea glass 62. Take on the elements. All of them. 63. Roll down a really big hill 64. Fly a kite 65. Make an airfix model

66. A surprise for Ollie 67. Have a Snail race 68. Eat an apple straight from a tree 69. Have an outdoor movie night 70. Make rubbings

71. Go to Disney 72. Solve a mysterious mystery 73. Build an Igloo 74. Go indoor camping 75. Be a superhero

76. Do apple bobbing 77. Collect and play conkers 78. Do indoor potholing 79. Go crabbing 80. Make a sand sculpture

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

81. Go to the theatre 82. Go troll hunting 83. Make popcorn without a lid 84. Engage in piracy 85. Storm a castle

86. Have an epic snowball fight 87. Ride on a steam train 88. Play truant from school 89. Learn about an extinct animal 90. A surprise for harry

91. An eating challenge 92. Go to a car race 93. Keep a snowman alive for a year 94. Play in a rock band 95. Feed lambs

96. Make monster tracks & scare the locals 97. Go to a live music concert 98. Harry's choice 99. Build a snow fort 100. Dishwasher cooking

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

101. Go to a big sports event 102. Send secret valentines 103. Ride a tractor 104. Go up the down escalator 105. Plant, grow, eat

106. Catch snowflakes on your tongues 107. Be king for the day 108. Cook in clay 109. Fly seed helicopters 110. Build a secret den

111. Make a catapult 112. Create amazing ice cubes 113. Twenty parks in a day 114. Make a rainbow 115. Bubble wands

116. Make a cactus garden 117. Snog a frog. Kiss a puddock 118. Time in chalk shadow 119. Make a fairy ring 120. Find a smugglers cave

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

121. Sleep in a bothy 122. Mission to Mars 123. Create your own style 124. Build a waterslide 125. Erect an inukshuk

126. Painting pots 127. Make something from natural materials 128. Choose a species to protect 129. A random act of kindness 130. Read a banned book

131. Track wild animals 132. Make a driftwood shelter 133. Visit the NHM 134. Grow crystals 135. Make a bird feeder

136. Find a bird's nest 137. Learn to speak another language 138. Explore a hill fort 139. Bank seeds to grow 140. Go to a living history event

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

141. Cross a river without getting wet 142. Make something from the strandline 143. Make a Butterfly bar 144. Create a nature photo-journal 145. Build a luxury bird bath

146. Time thunder and lighting 147. Grow plants in a glass 148. Make a pooter 149. Find canopy bugs 150. Build a bivouac

151. Unearth a fossil 152. Seaweed safari 153. Dragonfly hunt 154. Visit a lighthouse 155. Go metal detecting

156. Watch a seal haul out site 157. Hear a dawn chorus 158. Go on a safari 159. Forage at low tide and cook 160. Bivi bagging

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

161. Ride the funicular 162. Wildlife hotels 163. Ride a combine harvester 164. Build a pitfall trap 165. Do an insect safari

166. Make and test an anemometer 167. Build a log pile house 168. Woodlouse maze 169. Grow hitchhiker seeds 170. Frame pressed flowers

171. Make leaf skeletons 172. Explore a ruin 173. Do a 1000 piece puzzle 174. Erect a tent 175. Make snow tea

176. Learn how to use tools 177. Bake bread 178. Do a magic trick 179. Learn CPR 180. Walk on stilts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

181. Lego World Tour 182. Make a twig raft 183. Disassemble an old appliance 184. Have a mud bath 185. Slide down a fire pole

186. Sleep at the top of a mountain 187. Plan and go camper vanning 188. Race to the Pole 189. The Jungle Temple challenge 190. Retrace the Beagle expedition

191. Build a tree house 192. Watch a meteor shower 193. Go surfing 194. Do a winter summit 195. Choose a good cause to support

196. See 100 bird species in one day 197. Arboreal traverse 198. Invent an entirely new sport 199. Call an owl 200. Try slacklining

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

201. Learn to Juggle 202. Make a family newspaper 203. Plan, shop, and cook a meal 204. Make a trebuchet 205. Go skiing

206. Make decisions by dice 207. Hold a snake 208. Hold a Butterfly species marathon 209. Sledge down a mountain 210. Make a primordial soup

211. Take photographs of the seabed 212. Small mammal detection 213. Make a fossil for the future 214. Ten keepie uppies 215. Get lost in a maze

216. The ten mammal marathon 217. Start a rock collection 218. Bird bingo 219. Find space rocks 220. Watch an otter in the wild

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

221. Go on an archaeological dig 222. Go geocaching 223. Go fossil hunting 224. Climb a mountain via own route 225. Go on a nature walk at night

226. Be a rockhound 227. Go abseiling 228. Make a time capsule 229. Sleep in a haunted castle 230. Do a paper chase

231. Write a play and perform it 232. Identify birdcalls 233. Make candles 234. Learn to sign 235. Hit a bullseye

236. Fly a falcon 237. Go to a music festival 238. Snorkel a river, lake & ocean 239. Ride the waves 240. Go jousting

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

241. Go wild swimming 242. Viking funeral 243. Find a Selkie 244. A surprise for mummy 245. Movie magic

246. Have a really fancy afternoon tea 247. Make a scrapbook 248. Make a life soundtrack 249. Go ice-skating 250. Invent a new species

251. Eat a bug 252. Go to a highland games 253. Create a Scooby Sandwich 254. Create a secret society 255. Have a food fight

256. Make a wigwam 257. Learn Ninja skills 258. Visit Legoland 259. Daddy's choice 260. Celebrate half birthdays

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

261. Have a water balloon fight 262. Have a midnight feast 263. Watch a silent movie 264. Muddy puddles 265. Build a monster leaf pile

266. Make a bumblebee box 267. Create a bee friendly garden 268. See sunspots 269. Go body boarding 270. Collect 20 shells

271. Mushroom spore pictures 272. Lie down and listen 273. Nature treasure hunt 274. Measure hailstones 275. Make compost

276. Help birds nest 277. Dissect Owl pellets 278. Observe rainwater life 279. Feather collection 280. Measure rainfall for a year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

281. Tag and track 282. Make a stone float 283. Make a wormery 284. Measure tree age 285. Follow in the footsteps of a hero

286. Have a disability for the day 287. Read a classic 288. Paint a self-portrait 289. Go to an art gallery 290. Eat the world

291. Dissect an animal 292. Do a scientific experiment 293. Help an elderly person 294. Break the rules 295. Make a collection

296. Create a flag 297. Help someone at xmas 298. Watch an animal give birth 299. Drive a car 300. Fish for tea and cook on a fire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

301. Learn sword skills 302. Have an archery competition 303. Make a meal out of foraged food 304. Build a bridge 305. Skin and cook a rabbit

306. Explore a tunnel 307. Learn tracks and signs 308. Make a wildlife hide 309. Light a fire without matches 310. Navigate using a map & compass

311. Learn to play chess 312. Make a bow and arrow 313. Learn first aid 314. Clubhouse 315. Play a musical instrument

316. Feather for mackerel 317. Ride a horse 318. Row a boat 319. Leave a trail to be followed 320. Try curling

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

321. Tickle a trout 322. Teach the dog a new trick 323. Make some jewellery 324. Rebuild the death star 325. Learn to dance

326. Make a map 327. Make a fish trap 328. Cast footprints 329. Droppings id 330. Make Camouflage to watch wildlife

331. Train bees 332. Spider web catchers 333. Make a waterfall 334. Create a woodland terrarium 335. Follow ants

336. Bee id 337. Test bird brains 338. Wall or roof gardening 339. Watch a newt grow 340. Coasteering

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

341. Inflatable portaging 342. Go hunting 343. Sleep in a stone circle 344. Mini Everest climb 345. Spend the night in a cave

346. Follow a river from source to sea 347. Be modern day Robinson Crusoe 348. Make a raft 349. Ghyll scramble 350. Mountain bike a mountain

351. Make a pond 352. Get a story in the local paper 353. Get behind a waterfall 354. Go on a zip line 355. Write and publish a story

356. Make furniture out of driftwood 357. See dawn to dusk in the same day 358. Do a 5 till 9 adventure 359. Make nettle soup 360. Go on a reptile hunt

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

361. Compose a song 362. Invent something and build it 363. Do an obstacle course 364. Make a lobster pot & catch dinner 365. Drink milk from a cow

366. Mother hen Challenge 367. Cook a cockatrice 368. Send a balloon camera into space 369. Complete an assault course 370. Climb a volcano

371. Find some cave paintings 372. Build a cairn 373. Do a river float 374. Explore a foreign city 375. Go whale watching

376. Find a trig point 377. Be lost and find your way back 378. Go on a long hike 379. Watch a badger den 380. Explore a Broch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

381. Set up a moth trap 382. Explore using an ancient map 383. Watch bats at night 384. Ride in a vintage car 385. Explore a tall ship

386. Blindfold map home 387. Pan for gold 388. Go white water rafting 389. A surprise for daddy 390. Have an outside birthday

391. Make a rope swing 392. Swim in the rain 393. Go paintballing 394. Bid at an auction 395. Go to a ceilidh

396. Plan & execute a jewel heist 397. Go to a musical 398. Paint a mural 399. Send balloon gifts into the ether 400. Go incognito

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

401. Go on the biggest rollercoaster 402. Escape from Colditz 403. Go Karting 404. Ollie's choice 405. Go rock climbing

406. Help for Neonatal 407. Do charity work abroad 408. Work on a farm 409. Take a stand 410. Discover local history

411. Map the solar system 412. Live in a different era 413. Make a mistake and learn from it 414. Photograph the Milky Way 415. Help a friend

416. Do a beach clean 417. Help an injured animal 418. Make a pinhole camera 419. Help somebody who is stuck 420. Recycle something thrown away

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

421. Be homeless for a night 422. Fungi ID 423. Organise an expedition 424. Go Sailing 425. Go bouldering

426. Do a backflip 427. Make a signal fire 428. Cook on a rock 429. Change a wheel 430. Set a Wentworth trap

431. Make charcoal and draw with it 432. Go on a reconnaissance mission 433. Take a panoramic photo 434. Create a new recipe and cook it 435. Cuillin ridge overnight

436. Explore a kelp forest 437. Coast to Coast 438. Three-peak challenge 439. Bog snorkelling 440. Go night swimming

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

441. Go quad biking 442. Dinner at the top of a mountain 443. Cook the days meals on a fire 444. Go caving 445. See a basking shark

446. Walk on a glacier 447. Stick a pin in the map and visit 448. Take part in art 449. Run a trail race 450. Play extreme golf

451. Have a beach bonfire party 452. Have a movie marathon 453. Spend a holiday in a cabin 454. Mummy's choice 455. Pick an obscure holiday and celebrate it

456. Stargazing 457. Domino pebbles 458. Make lemonade 459. Become a knight 460. Tree swing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

461. Make a dinosaur garden 462. Leave earths orbit 463. Create a froggery 464. Ten Castle Trail 465. Cloud spotting

466. Raise chickens 467. ID and follow tracks 468. Cook on a griddle 469. Sieve a mudflat 470. Make amber insects

471. Grow stalactites 472. Learn trail symbols 473. Do a plant sense experiment 474. Sunflower tracking 475. Stone circles

476. Learn to draw birds 477. ID spider web types 478. Work as a stablehand 479. Create a sundial 480. Insect sanctuary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

481. Use a quadrat or a tetrad 482. Grow an oak tree 483. Build a nestbox 484. Lichen hunt 485. Attract butterflies

486. Dance like no one is watching 487. Cloud in a jar 488. Feed a carnivorous plant 489. Spot the planets 490. Do something that scares you

491. Make an ice slide 492. Cook on a spit 493. Start a rebellion 494. Do something for the community 495. Pay something for the person behind you