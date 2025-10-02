The Met Office said “damaging winds” are expected to cause travel disruption and power cuts in some areas.

The Met Office has upgraded its weather warning for Scotland as the UK braces for Storm Amy this weekend.

The weather warning for wind in place across large parts of Scotland from Friday evening has been upgraded from yellow to amber.

The amber warning will come into force at 5pm on Friday and will last till 9am on Saturday.

The warning comes into force on Friday evening | Getty Images

The Met Office said the storm would bring “damaging winds” starting in western areas on Friday evening before moving northeastwardly through the night and into early Saturday.

It said wind gusts of between 60mph and 70mph are likely to be widespread, and may exceed 95mph in more exposed areas.

The forecaster said the strong winds are “likely” to lead to travel and power disruption.

The amber warning covers the regions of Grampian, Moray, the Highlands, Orkney and Shetland and Strathclyde.

A yellow weather warning for wind is in place across the whole of Scotland from 5pm tomorrow until 11.59pm on Saturday.

Travel disruption expected

The Met Office said the windy weather may cause delays to train and bus services and could make road conditions dangerous.

It is urging people to check timetables and road conditions before travelling, while drivers in affected areas should travel with essentials such as warm clothing, food, water, a blanket and a torch.

Martin Thomson, from Transport Scotland, said on Wednesday: “Storm Amy is set to bring heavy rain and strong winds to parts of Scotland and we expect to see disruption to the transport network in the warning areas.

“The rain and wind will bring difficult driving conditions, such as reduced visibility and surface water, and are also likely to affect the ferry and rail networks, so it’s important to plan your journey ahead of time.

“Motorists should use the Traffic Scotland website before they set off to make sure that their route is available, and you should check with your operator if you are planning to travel on trains, ferries and flights.”

Shaun Jones, from the AA expert patrol, said: “Storm Amy is shaping up to be a serious weather event, and we’re already seeing signs of disruption.

“Drivers need to be alert, plan ahead, and avoid taking risks. High winds can make handling a vehicle more difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles, and surface water can hide potholes or cause aquaplaning. If you come across a flooded road, we recommend you find an alternative route rather than risking driving through floodwater.

“If you’re heading out, make sure your car is storm-ready, and your route is safe. Ensure your mobile phone is fully charged and download the AA app to help us get to you faster if the worse should happen. Ensure you have enough fuel or EV charge to account for unexpected diversions.”

The AA also said drivers should be alert to fallen branches and debris, particularly on rural routes.

Power cuts likely

The Met Office is also urging people to check for loose items like bins and garden furniture outside your home and secure them if needed.

People in affected areas should also prepare for possible power cuts by gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essentials.