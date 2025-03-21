Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A working group is to be set up to tackle logistical and infrastructure problems surrounding Edinburgh's festival season and create a “shared vision” for the future of the events.

The Festivals City Leadership Group (FCLG) will be made up of representatives from the Scottish Government, Edinburgh Council and the major festivals. The body will tackle issues faced by the huge influx of people to the city during the summer period. It will also help festivals work together to leverage funding and deliver “exceptional public value”.

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is among the festivals represented in the new group led by the Scottish Government. | Assembly

This comes after outgoing Fringe Society chief executive Shona McCarthy spoke out about infrastructure problems surrounding the Edinburgh festivals, such as accommodation issues and mobile phone network failures.

A spokeswoman for the Fringe Society welcomed the creation of the group.

She said: "We're looking forward to working with the Festivals Leadership Group. We're hopeful that this group will be a positive step towards a citywide approach to how the festivals are supported long-term."

Ms McCarthy, who is stepping down after nine years in the role at the end of this month, has long been at loggerheads with the Scottish Government over support for the festival, which is the largest of its kind in the world.

The Fringe Society, which has not received core funding since 2018 despite repeated applications, was granted £300,000 by the Scottish Government last week. The money will allow the organisation to develop data and digital infrastructure to make the Fringe more accessible for artists, audiences and venues, and to help Scottish artists and the sector as a whole capitalise on international opportunities.

In a recent interview, Ms McCarthy said the Fringe should be given same status as international sporting events such as the Olympics or Commonwealth Games and called for the Government to step in.

Val Walker, culture and communities convener at Edinburgh Council, said: “I warmly welcome the establishment of this new group, which brings together senior leaders from festivals, funding and public policy to shape a shared vision for the future of Edinburgh’s Festivals.

“By fostering collaboration, aligning resources, and setting ambitious outcomes, this group will play a vital role in ensuring that Edinburgh’s festivals continue to deliver exceptional public value - locally, nationally, and internationally.”

Cllr Walker added: “As we continue to work towards our 2030 vision and beyond, this collective effort will help safeguard and enhance Edinburgh’s status as the world’s leading festival city, strengthening its creative, economic and cultural impact. I look forward to seeing the positive outcomes of this partnership as we work together to secure a thriving and sustainable future for our iconic festivals."

The new group will operate entirely separately to an organisation launched last year by Culture Secretary Angus Robertson, the Strategic Partnership for Festivals, which includes smaller festivals around Scotland.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Discussions are ongoing between the Scottish Government, City of Edinburgh Council and the Edinburgh festivals to increase co-ordination between the partners and maximise the festivals’ long-term public value at all levels.”