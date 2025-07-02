King Charles III and Queen Camilla are in Scotland for a series of events to mark Royal Week.
On Tuesday, Charles and Camilla began their official stay in Scotland –also known as Holyrood Week – by carrying out solo engagements in Edinburgh and later hosted a garden party together.
The King was presented with the keys to the city of Edinburgh in a ceremony, while Camilla officially opened Ratho Library in Newbridge, near Edinburgh Airport, alongside Edinburgh-based crime author Sir Ian Rankin.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see a selection of the best photos from day one of Holyrood Week.
1. Royal wave
King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive to unveil a Commemorative Cairn to mark the centenary of the Kirkcaldy War Memorial, (Pic: Aaron Chown/PA Wire) Photo: Aaron Chown
2. Ceremony of the Keys
The Lord Provost of Edinburgh Robert Aldridge (right) presents the keys to the City of Edinburgh to King Charles III during the Ceremony of the Keys in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, as part of his trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week. | Jane Barlow/PA Wire
3. Legendary author
Queen Camilla is greeted by Lord Lieutenant Sir Ian Rankin whilst arriving to officially open Ratho Library in Newbridge, Edinburgh, celebrating a partnership with Edinburgh International Book Festival and Edinburgh City Libraries as part of her trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week. | Lesley Martin/PA Wire
4. Bouquet of flowers
Queen Camilla receives a bouquet of flowers as she leaves after opening Ratho Library in Newbridge, Edinburgh, celebrating a partnership with Edinburgh International Book Festival and Edinburgh City Libraries as part of her trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week. | Lesley Martin/PA Wire