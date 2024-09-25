The Dundee United fan has visited every Scottish league ground across the country - assisted by his Labrador Sam

A visually impaired football fan has become the first person to visit all 42 Scottish league grounds - with a dog.

Jon Attenborough, a 34-year-old Dundee United fan, and his Labrador Sam ticked off the last pitch on his list on Saturday. They finished visiting all 42 grounds in Scotland at Forfar Athletic versus Stranraer in William Hill League Two at Station Park.

Jon Attenborough and his Labrador Sam with the SPFL's Molly Hyde at Station Park, Forfar. Picture: SPFL/Christopher Coutts/SWNS | SPFL/Christopher Coutts / SWNS

The self-employed accountant from Perth travelled hundreds of miles across the country with eight-year-old guide dog Sam. He wants to raise awareness of how accessible Scottish football is for people with visual impairments.

Mr Attenborough said: "I'm a big football fan and love Scottish football, so it's amazing to have visited every single ground with Sam. It was such a special day completing it. It feels like a massive achievement being able to visit them all - I never thought I'd able to do it. It's all down to Sam that it's been made possible.

"I didn't have the confidence to navigate big crowds on my own before Sam. He's made a massive difference to my life. The aim of this was to raise awareness of how accessible Scottish football is for people with visual impairments, and I believe it's been successful in doing so.

"Receiving these awards from the SPFL was a lovely added bonus and one that I'll really treasure."

The life-long football fan has been visually impaired since birth. He has no sight in his right eye and limited sight in his left eye.

Jon Attenborough and his Labrador Sam at Station Park, Forfar. Picture: SPFL/Christopher Coutts/SWNS | SPFL/Christopher Coutts/SWNS

Mr Attenborough was partnered with guide dog Sam in 2018, and his confidence in attending games has grown in the years since then.

He had attended a number of Dundee United home games over previous years, but started his challenge to ‘Complete the 42’ in February 2022 when he watched his team draw 0-0 at derby rivals Dundee.

His challenge has ramped up since the start of 2024, with Mr Attenborough and Sam travelling to up to two to three games a week across the SPFL's four divisions.

The pair have travelled to every game by public transport, usually by train and they have also sometimes used taxi for the final leg of his trip. He chose Station Park as the final destination as the town of Forfar is home to a Guide Dogs for the Blind training school.

Mr Attenborough said: "I love everything about game day - the matchday atmosphere and the crowd noises. A growing number of clubs in Scotland now have audio descriptive commentary, which really improves the experience.

"Sam loves it too. He's usually doing one of two things. He's either dead alert and watching the ball or he's sound asleep and couldn't care less.

"I've had such positive feedback from fans across the country about what I've been doing, so it's been a really positive experience for me."

After completing the challenge, Mr Attenborough was presented with a commemorative plaque from the SPFL, with his dog receiving a medal to wear around his neck.