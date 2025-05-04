Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across Scotland, the Kiltwalk phenomenon has become more than just a charity event - it’s a national movement of compassion, community and giving.

Every year, thousands of people don tartan, lace up their walking boots and take to the streets, trails, and scenic paths in a shared mission to support those in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff from homeless charity, Cyrenians, encouraged participants along the Edinburgh Kiltwalk route | Edinburgh Kiltwalk

Since its inception, the Kiltwalk has raised £53 million for more than 4,000 Scottish charities, thanks to the generosity of walkers and donors, and through the backing of The Hunter Foundation.

What started as a single event has grown into a series of fundraising walks across Scotland, drawing people from all walks of life, united by helping others.

A sea of tartan swept through the streets of Glasgow last weekend and along the scenic paths between Clydebank and Balloch, as 19,000 walkers of all ages and background stepped forward in a united show of compassion and community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, an annual fixture in Scotland’s charitable calendar, was more than just a walk, but a testament to the enduring power of giving.

Among those joining the thousands of walkers was comedian and broadcaster Paddy McGuinness, who added his voice and steps to the cause on Saturday.

And the journey isn’t over. With more Kiltwalk events planned in Aberdeen on Sunday, June 1, from St Andrews to Dundee on Sunday, August 17, and Edinburgh on Sunday, September 14, thousands more are expected to take part, bringing hope - and vital funds - to charities across the nation.

Each event offers routes for all abilities and brings communities together to make an impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the fundraising carries a particularly poignant weight.

All proceeds from the 2025 Kiltwalks, along with any eligible Gift Aid, will benefit five cancer charities chosen by six-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy, who was diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer in 2023.

Sir Chris Hoy admits his cancer diagnosis has put the pressure of his cycling career into perspective. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

The five cancer charities are Breast Cancer Now, Cancer Research UK, Macmillan Cancer Support, Maggie’s and Prostate Cancer UK.

Sir Chris was last year told the disease had spread to his bones and was terminal, giving him anywhere between two and four years to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a video message recorded for Kiltwalkers and posted in February, Sir Chris said: “The Kiltwalk is an unforgettable experience that takes place in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh, so sign up now, and choose kiltwalk. Thank you, and good luck.”

The cyclist has said about his cancer diagnosis: “When you are young, fit and healthy, you assume you are immune to any of that. You think that is for further down the line. When you are 50, that is when you starting thinking about prostate cancer and checking.

“Even with family history, I had my grandpa and my dad, but actually I should have been thinking about it sooner.”

Philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter, whose foundation plays a key role in the Kiltwalk’s success, described the associated events as “magic”, saying: “In every community across Scotland, there are people who need a wee hand up, and there are good folks like you who get up in the morning and help them.”