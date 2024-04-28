Sir Tom Hunter shares a laugh with Kiltwalkers ahead of the biggest ever Kiltwalk at the Glasgow Green start lineSir Tom Hunter shares a laugh with Kiltwalkers ahead of the biggest ever Kiltwalk at the Glasgow Green start line
Sir Tom Hunter shares a laugh with Kiltwalkers ahead of the biggest ever Kiltwalk at the Glasgow Green start line

In Pictures: Kiltwalk 2024 - Sir Tom Hunter supports 14,000 walkers at biggest ever Kiltwalk

More than 14,100 walkers strode out for 900 Scottish charities for the biggest-ever Kiltwalk, with fundraising already exceeding £2.5m.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 28th Apr 2024, 15:25 BST

Sir Tom Hunter and Judy Murray were at the start at Glasgow Green to wave off 7,500 people who walked the 22.6 miles to Moss O’Balloch Park at Loch Lomond. It was a colourful spectacle with many folk also turning out to show their support.

Sir Tom said: “Kiltwalk is quite simply the easiest way to raise money for a charity that you care about. Today, in Glasgow, we will raise more than £2.5m for 900 different Scottish charities. We have more than 14,000 people taking part, because it’s easy to do, and offers incredible value for money.

“It is staggering. Since The Hunter Foundation got involved over eight years ago, more than 166,000 Kiltwalkers have helped to raise more than £46m for 3,500 different Scottish charities. Everyone who takes part has a story and every community in Scotland has a deserving cause.”

Kiltwalkers head off from start line at Glasgow Green in the biggest ever Kiltwalk, 28th April 2024

1. Kiltwalk 2024

Kiltwalkers head off from start line at Glasgow Green in the biggest ever Kiltwalk, 28th April 2024 Photo: Elaine Livingstone

Photo Sales
Kiltwalkers head along the River Clyde

2. Kiltwalk 2024

Kiltwalkers head along the River Clyde Photo: Elaine Livingstone

Photo Sales
The route took walkers along the River Clyde

3. Kiltwalk 2024

The route took walkers along the River Clyde Photo: Elaine Livingstone

Photo Sales
Walkers head off from start line at Glasgow Green

4. Kiltwalk 2024

Walkers head off from start line at Glasgow Green Photo: Elaine Livingstone

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Tom HunterGlasgow Green