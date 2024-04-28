Sir Tom Hunter and Judy Murray were at the start at Glasgow Green to wave off 7,500 people who walked the 22.6 miles to Moss O’Balloch Park at Loch Lomond. It was a colourful spectacle with many folk also turning out to show their support.

Sir Tom said: “Kiltwalk is quite simply the easiest way to raise money for a charity that you care about. Today, in Glasgow, we will raise more than £2.5m for 900 different Scottish charities. We have more than 14,000 people taking part, because it’s easy to do, and offers incredible value for money.

“It is staggering. Since The Hunter Foundation got involved over eight years ago, more than 166,000 Kiltwalkers have helped to raise more than £46m for 3,500 different Scottish charities. Everyone who takes part has a story and every community in Scotland has a deserving cause.”

1 . Kiltwalk 2024 Kiltwalkers head off from start line at Glasgow Green in the biggest ever Kiltwalk, 28th April 2024 Photo: Elaine Livingstone

2 . Kiltwalk 2024 Kiltwalkers head along the River Clyde Photo: Elaine Livingstone

3 . Kiltwalk 2024 The route took walkers along the River Clyde Photo: Elaine Livingstone