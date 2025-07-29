A man was reported missing on Saturday after he failed to return from a planned walk.

The body of a man has been found amid searches for a missing hillwalker in Glen Shiel.

He has not been formally identified, but the family of Richard Dawson, 61, who had been reported missing in the area, has been informed.

The body was found in an area below the ridge of the Five Sisters of Kintail around 4pm on Monday. The discovery was made after an operation that involved the HM Coastguard helicopter and Kintail Mountain Rescue Team.

Richard Dawson has reported missing on Saturday | Police Scotland

Officers said there were no apparent suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.