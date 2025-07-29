Richard Dawson: Body found in search for missing hillwalker in Glen Shiel
The body of a man has been found amid searches for a missing hillwalker in Glen Shiel.
He has not been formally identified, but the family of Richard Dawson, 61, who had been reported missing in the area, has been informed.
The body was found in an area below the ridge of the Five Sisters of Kintail around 4pm on Monday. The discovery was made after an operation that involved the HM Coastguard helicopter and Kintail Mountain Rescue Team.
Officers said there were no apparent suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Mr Dawson was reported missing on Saturday after he failed to return from a planned walk of the Five Sisters. He is understood to have had booked accommodation in the area, but never arrived. Police said his car was later found in Glen Shiel.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.