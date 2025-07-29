The investigation into the incident in Edinburgh by Police Scotland is ongoing.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested following reports of a firearm being discharged in Edinburgh last week.

Officers were called to Hailesland Gardens, in Wester Hailes, around 3.40pm on Thursday. A 23-year-old man was treated in hospital for serious injuries to his arm. No one else was injured.

Last week, a 36-year-old man was arrested, but he was later released. Now, police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the incident.