Police officers carried out extensive inquiries after human remains were found.

Police say there is no reason to suspect criminality after human remains were found at a building site in Paisley.

The discovery was made on Tuesday around 12.40pm at a construction site on Orchard Street.

Officers have now said that, after extensive inquiries were carried out, there is "nothing to suggest any criminality".

It has not been stated if the remains were believed to be from a recent death or from some time ago.

The site was temporarily closed off while officers carried out inquiries after the remains were found.

