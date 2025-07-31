Renfrewshire incident: Police Scotland issues update after human remains found at Paisley building site
Police say there is no reason to suspect criminality after human remains were found at a building site in Paisley.
The discovery was made on Tuesday around 12.40pm at a construction site on Orchard Street.
Officers have now said that, after extensive inquiries were carried out, there is "nothing to suggest any criminality".
It has not been stated if the remains were believed to be from a recent death or from some time ago.
Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
The site was temporarily closed off while officers carried out inquiries after the remains were found.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 12.40pm on Tuesday, July 29, we were called to a report of human remains having been found at a construction site in the Orchard Street area of Paisley. Extensive enquiries were carried out and there is nothing to suggest any criminality.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.