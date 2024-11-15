RAF fighter jets in Scotland scrambled to deal with Russian military aircraft - here's why

It is the second time in three months the Royal Navy and RAF have detected Russian ships and aircraft within a week of each other

RAF fighter jets were scrambled from Scotland this week after a Russian military aircraft was detected flying close to UK airspace.

Two Typhoons from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray monitored a Russian Bear-F aircraft as it flew over the North Sea on Thursday, the Ministry of Defence said.

Two Typhoons and a Tornado jet fly past RAF Lossiemouth. Picture: PA | PA

The Russian reconnaissance plane had been detected in the UK’s area of interest, but at no time was it able to enter UK sovereign airspace.

The incident comes after the Royal Navy shadowed Russian military vessels passing through the English Channel over the past week.

HMS Iron Duke and tanker RFA Tideforce shadowed three Russian vessels, which were led by the new frigate Admiral Golovko. The Golovko was accompanied by oceanographic research vessel Yantar and supporting tanker Vyazma.

All three had been tracked by the Norwegian Navy before British forces took over.

A Eurofighter Typhoon jet takes off from RAF Lossiemouth. Picture: PA | PA

The Duke class frigate and Tide-class tanker, supported by an RAF P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, followed the ships through the Channel before handing over duties to the French Navy.

As the Golovko continued her journey, Iron Duke took over shadowing duties of the second Russian group.

Frigate Neustrashimy and her support ship, tanker Akademik Pashin, were travelling to their home port in the Baltic.

Iron Duke remained in contact with the pair back through the Channel and into the North Sea before handing over to a Dutch warship.

Luke Pollard, minister for the Armed Forces, said: “Our adversaries should be in no doubt of our steadfast determination and formidable ability to protect the UK.

“The Royal Navy and RAF have once again shown they stand ready to defend our country at a moment’s notice and I pay tribute to the professionalism and bravery of those involved in these latest operations.”