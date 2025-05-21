The Duke was in Edinburgh to visit Leith Community Centre

It was not a present the Duke of Rothesay may have expected to receive at an event dubbed “Leith United”.

But when ten-year-old Leith schoolgirl Shania Gilgan presented him with a homemade shield with his beloved Aston Villa Football Club’s name on it, he hoped he had found a kindred spirit.

The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, plays football during a visit to Leith Community Centre in Edinburgh. Picture: Chris Jackson/PA Wire | PA

“Are you a Villa fan?” he asked hopefully.

“No,” said Shania, who supports Celtic and Hibs. “It’s because you are.”

The Duke was at Leith Community Centre in Kirkgate, where he met service users, from Flamenco dancers to football players, as The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales announced a new collaboration with Street Soccer Scotland.

The initiative aims to foster health and wellbeing, reduce isolation and strengthen social connections through football, as well as boost funding for the community centre itself. The venue runs a range of activities for the local community from art classes, to dance workshops and a YMCA branch.

The project is part of The Royal Foundation’s Community Impact Programme, which aims to provide lasting impact and legacy in the communities visited by the royal couple - and provide a blueprint for similar funding models to be used across the UK.

Word had got around as the royal was due to arrive and dozens lined the pedestrianised street outside the centre. Cheers broke out as William walked up the steps, waving to passers by.

Shania, who, with friends from YMCA Edinburgh, is working on a campaign to reduce dog fouling in her block of flats, said the Duke had told her her work was “going really well”.

“He said I should keep on going with it,” she said. “I told him I’d like to meet him again.”

Prince William, Prince of Wales laughs as he plays football during a visit as The Royal Foundation launches a new community impact partnership with Street Soccer Scotland at Leith Community Centre | Getty Images

Gay Ellvers, who attends an art class at the centre, was told by the Duke that her work was “impressive” and that she should sell it.

Ms Ellvers, who is deaf, said she had been happy she was able to have a conversation with the Royal. “I’m a good lipreader, but I was worried I wouldn’t be able to lip read the prince,” she said. “But he spoke very well.”

Davey Martin, who also is part of the art group with his wife Eileen, said he was impressed by the Duke.

“He seems like a very nice guy,” he said. “I’ve met the Queen before, but not him. He’s wearing trainers and he’s a lot more modern, less formal.”

The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland, receives an Aston Villa artwork as he speaks with Shania Gilgan at the Edinburgh YMCA's Youth Forum during a visit to Leith Community Centre, Edinburgh. | PA

Street Soccer Scotland origins

Originating in Leith in 2009, Street Soccer Scotland has been delivering free football-themed training and personal development programmes for socially disadvantaged adults and young people across Scotland.

As part of the new partnership, The Royal Foundation is providing funding for Street Soccer Scotland that will support efforts to revitalise Leith Community Centre.

This new coalition between the centre and partners, including YMCA Edinburgh, aims to set a framework for sustainable funding for community spaces and initiatives that other communities can utilise and learn from.

John MacMillan, who has been attending the centre to play football for a number of years, said it had helped him move out of homelessness and isolation.

“I think he was quite interested in how I got to where I am,” he said. “Being here is really good for me, for my mental and physical health.”

Mr MacMillan, who is almost 60, now has a home, feels less isolated and is studying a course at Edinburgh Napier University.

Gay Ellvers, with a painting of her son, Jamie. | Jane Bradley

“It’s good to have a mix of people here of different ages,” he said. “I hope the funding will help it become even more community based. It’s a really good thing for the community.”

David Duke, founder and chief executive of Street Soccer Scotland and Homewards Advocate, said: “Community spaces are needed now more than ever and can be a lifeline for people of all ages. ‘Leith United’ will offera space where local people can belong, build friendships, access services and feel part of the area where they live.”

