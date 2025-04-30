Royal visit in pictures: A royal wedding anniversary on Mull for the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay

The Prince of Wales spoke of his joy at spending his wedding anniversary on the Isle of Mull when he returned to the Scottish haven with his wife.

William and Kate were cheered when they arrived on the island for a two-day visit where they showed off their creative and DIY skills by helping to renovate Aros Hall , a community-owned space in the picturesque coastal town of Tobermory .

The couple wed 14 years ago on April 29 2011 and will spend the night at a self-catering cottage on the island, which has a number of luxury accommodation sites.

The princess debuted a new hair colouring with her balayage look - chestnut-coloured locks with highlights - and was dressed in a tweed jacket, jeans and hiking boots, with William sporting a similar smart casual look.

Maggie Buchanan , an Aros hall committee member, wished William a happy anniversary and when she told him "it's nice you're spending it on Mull", he replied: "Yes, nice."

1 . The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, walk along Tobermory seafront on Mull Oli Scarff/PA Wire Photo Sales

2 . The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay during their visit to a local croft on the west coast of Mull Robert Perry/Daily Mail/PA Photo Sales

3 . The Duchess of Rothesay uses a nail gun as she helps to construct a sign for a Community Pantry, during a visit to Aros Hall community hub in the town of Tobermory PA Photo Sales