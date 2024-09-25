Police name mother and six-year-old daughter killed in tragic Scottish road crash

Rebecca Hill and her six-year-old daughter, Arianna Aliu, who died after a one-vehicle crash in East Ayrshire | Police Scotland

Arianna pronounced dead at the scene while her mother died in hospital shortly after

A mother and child who died following a one-vehicle crash in East Ayrshire on Tuesday have been named by police.

Rebecca Hill, 32, and her six-year-old daughter Arianna Aliu died after the car they were travelling in crashed on the A76 between Catrine and Auchinleck, near to the junction with the B713.

Emergency services were called to the incident, which involved a white VW Passat car, at about 5pm.

Arianna was pronounced dead at the scene while her mother was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where she died a short time later.

Police Scotland Inspector Kenny Malaney said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident at this extremely difficult time.

“Specialist officers are assisting Rebecca and Arianna’s family.

“We would like to thank the members of the public that stopped to help and made the call to the emergency services.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash, or may have been in the area at the time, to contact us.

“I am also keen to speak to anyone who have may dashcam footage showing the Passat prior to the crash.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 2596 of September 24, 2024.”