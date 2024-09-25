Girl, 6, killed in crash as Police Scotland appeal for witnesses to 'tragic incident'

The six-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene after Police Scotland attended the crash

A woman and a six-year-old girl have died following a one-vehicle crash.

The crash happened on the A76 near to the junction with the B713, between Catrine and Auchinleck in East Ayrshire around 5pm on Tuesday.

Police said the passenger in the car, a six-year-old girl, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A six-year-old girl has been killed in the crash. Picture: John Devlin | John Devlin/NationalWorld

The 32-year-old woman driving the car was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where she died a short time later.

Police are appealing for information about the crash which involved a White VW Passat.

Inspector Kenny Malaney said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident at this extremely difficult time. Extensive inquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash, or may have been in the area at the time, to contact us.

“I am also keen to speak to anyone who have may dashcam footage. Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 2596 of September 24 2024.”

Police said relatives of the woman and girl are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.