Glencoe crash: Police appeal as two people 'in critical condition' after bus and car A82 crash

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 4th Jul 2025, 09:26 BST
The road was closed with a 90-mile diversion for almost eight hours.

Two people are in ‘critical condition’ following a car and bus crash on the A82 near Glencoe.

Emergency services were called to the scene between Glencoe and Ballachulish around 11.15am on Thursday.

The driver and the passenger of the Seat Leon car were transported to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. They remain in a critical condition.

There were no reports of any other injuries.

Officers are appealing for information.
Officers are appealing for information. | Neil Cross

The road was then closed around 11.37am to allow for investigations and re-opened around 7.15pm.

Sergeant Ewan Calder said: “I am appealing to anyone who was travelling on the A82 around 11.15am yesterday and saw what happened to contact us. Likewise, if you saw either vehicle prior to the collision and have information which may assist our investigation, please get in touch.

“I’d also ask drivers with dash-cam footage to review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 1206 of July 3.

