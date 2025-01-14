Nick Sheridan bursary award launched in memory of 'heart and soul' BBC Scotland journalist

The bursary scheme has been launched in memory of Nick Sheridan, by BBC Scotland, STV and the University of the West of Scotland

A student bursary award has been launched in honour of former BBC Scotland journalist Nick Sheridan, who died suddenly last year aged 32.

He presented programmes on BBC Scotland, including Drivetime, the Nine and Seven Days, and had previously been consumer affairs correspondent for BBC Scotland News.

Mr Sheridan, originally from Wexford in Ireland, died in March after a short illness.

His former employers the BBC and STV as well as the University of the West of Scotland (UWS), where he worked as a part-time lecturer, are now funding the Nick Sheridan Memorial Bursary.

Launching at the start of the 2025 academic year, successful bursary candidate will receive £1,500, as well as a week’s paid work experience at BBC Scotland and STV after graduation.

The bursary will go to a final-year student studying either the BA (Hons) television, radio & podcast production course or BA (Hons) journalism/sport journalism course at UWS, selected on the basis of their third-year coursework.

BBC Scotland director Hayley Valentine said: “Nick was the heart and soul of the BBC Scotland newsroom and we miss him every day.

“I’m delighted we’re able to announce this bursary in his name with our partners at STV and UWS. It’s a fitting tribute and I hope it helps students capable of matching Nick’s considerable talent realise that potential.

“I look forward to meeting the first recipient of the Nick Sheridan Memorial Bursary later this year.”

Linda Grimes Douglas, head of news and current affairs at STV, said: “Nick was a highly-skilled broadcaster and an impeccable journalist with a natural flair for storytelling.

“His talent and warm sense of humour made him a pleasure to have in the newsroom. We are so pleased to be partnering with BBC Scotland and the University of the West of Scotland in the creation of this special bursary, to support new broadcast and published journalism talent in his name.”

Professor Dr Kasim N Sheikh, dean of the School of Business & Creative Industries at UWS, said: “Nick Sheridan made a huge impact on the lives of UWS students during his time with us.

“He was generous with his expertise, his time and his humanity. The university has an excellent track record of producing work-ready graduates and it is wonderful that this award, made in his name by the BBC and STV, will support the next generation of students as they consider careers in the broadcast industries.”

On behalf of Nick’s family, his brother Brian said: “We are humbled and truly grateful to the BBC, STV and the University of the West of Scotland for coming together to develop this bursary in Nick’s name, of which he would be so proud.