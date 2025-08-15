Emergency services were called on Thursday evening after reports of three men in difficulty in the water

A major search operation is still underway at a river in Perth following a report of missing 27-year-old man.

Emergency services are searching at Moncrieff Island, Perth, after being called to a report of three adult males in difficulty in the water at around 7.45pm on Thursday.

Police said two men were located and checked over by ambulance staff.

The force said they have been assisted by the Mountain Rescue Team, Air Support Unit and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said it mobilised two appliances and several specialist water rescue resources after being alerted on Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 1937 hours on Thursday to attend an incident Moncrieff Island in Perth.

“We dispatched one ambulance, our trauma team, an air ambulance and our special operations team to the scene.”