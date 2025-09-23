Charity behind award-winning museum planning to close doors this winter

The founder of an award-winning museum has warned the site may be facing closure unless new premises can be secured amid plans by a charity to evict it from its existing site.

Military Museum Scotland, which is widely used by hundreds of veterans every month, is among a cluster of tenants facing an uncertain future after Sight Scotland Veterans decided the estate where it is based is no longer financially viable.

The museum, home to a vast array of artefacts dating back to the Battle of Waterloo, as well as Scotland’s largest military research archive, has been an integral part of the Linburn estate in West Lothian since opening its doors in 2017.

But it is now appealing for help to find a new location amid plans to turn over the existing location to housing developers.

Ian Inglis and Labour MP Gregor Poynton at the museum. Picture: Contributed | Contributed

Ian Inglis, the founder, manager and curator of the museum, has long been an avid collector of military items, having served in the Royal Artillery, like his father and grandfather before him.

What started out as a hobby soon grew into an educational endeavour, as he toured schools teaching pupils about military history using his personal collection, which includes bayonets used in the Boer War and Bren light machine gun dating back to 1942.

When the opportunity arose to set up in a permanent location eight years ago, Mr Inglis jumped at the opportunity and set up a registered charity. Since then, the museum has been entirely self-funded, serving a crucial resource not just for local schoolchildren, but veterans from various conflicts, with breakfasts, lunches and drop-in events all regular fixtures on the calendar.

However, Sight Scotland Veterans informed Mr Inglis earlier this summer it required to reduce its operating costs and make the “best use” of its resources, including its estate and properties.

“Sight Scotland Veterans’ charitable purpose does not cover housing or land provision,” the charity’s letter explained. “This is currently an add-on, which has happened organically as the result of different land purchased over the years - and unfortunately it is no longer financially viable for our charity to run the estate as it is.

“Our Linburn estate - excluding the centre and centenary hall - was approved as a potential housing development site by West Lothian Council a number of years ago. Given our current financial situation, we now intend to sell the surrounding land to a housing developer and inform the council of our intention as part of the local development land.”

Mr Inglis said the decision, which will also impact disabled veterans living on the estate, would have an impact on the veterans who use the museum’s facilities.

“Obviously after nine years, we have established ourselves as a veterans’ hub,” he said. “Over 260 veterans a month rely on Military Museum Scotland where it is, so to move further away from where we are might have a detrimental effect on some of our veterans, something I am not willing to give up.”