Sight Scotland Veterans’ Hawkhead Centre to open after hours to help more veterans access life-changing support

Sight Scotland Veterans’ Hawkhead Centre is opening after hours to give more veterans with vision impairment the opportunity to come and sample the support, activities and camaraderie the centre has to offer.

Recognising that many veterans are unable to attend during the day due to work, family commitments or transport challenges, the centre will welcome visitors to a special open evening on Tuesday 12 August from 5pm to 9pm. The evening aims to give veterans with vision impairment the chance to explore what the centre has to offer – from its wide range of activities and support services to the warm community spirit that underpins everything the centre does. Staff will be on hand to welcome visitors, provide information, offer guided tours, and introduce some of the popular activities on offer, including axe throwing, Boccia, archery, acoustic shooting, woodwork, and more.

Peter Ramsay, aged 56, served in the Army before losing his sight as a young man due to Retinitis Pigmentosa – a life-changing event that led to his early discharge from service. Retinitis pigmentosa is a group of inherited eye disorders that cause progressive degeneration of the retina, leading to vision loss. Symptoms typically begin with night blindness, followed by a gradual loss of peripheral (side) vision.

Since 2014, Peter has been supported by Sight Scotland Veterans, a charity he credits with helping him regain his confidence and independence. He describes going to the Hawkhead Centre as a real turning point in his life and encourages other veterans to come along and see the difference it can make. Peter visits the Hawkhead Centre twice a week, taking part in a wide range of activities and enjoying the camaraderie of fellow veterans. He also regularly joins Sight Scotland Veterans’ Digital Hub, where he takes part in weekly quizzes, chats, and support calls.

Peter shares: “I honestly don’t know where I’d be without the Hawkhead Centre. Before I came here, I was struggling, not just with my sight loss, but with my confidence and mental wellbeing too. Losing your vision is a huge adjustment, and it can leave you feeling cut off from everything and everyone. I wasn’t sure what I could still do, or where I fitted in anymore.

“From the moment I first walked through the doors, I felt welcomed. The staff are brilliant – they genuinely care – and some of the other veterans have become close friends. I’ve tried so many things I never thought I’d be able to do again: woodwork, bowling, archery, shooting, pool, fishing, hill walking, going to the Cenotaph in London. Some veterans recently went on a driving experience. I love the kitchen, where we are shown how to make our own meals, stuff like this is just so important for your confidence. I never imagined doing any of that after losing my sight.

“But honestly, it’s not just about the activities. It’s about having somewhere to go where you feel safe and understood. Somewhere you can just be yourself. The friendships I’ve made here have changed my life. It often feels like I am back in the army again, the banter is just like we are back in the barracks. We laugh, we support each other, and we push each other to try new things. It’s given me my confidence and independence back.”

Peter adds: “I’d say to any veteran who’s unsure or a bit nervous – just come along to the open evening. See it for yourself. Sight Scotland Veterans shows us what is still possible. I can’t thank them enough.”

Lorraine Bruce, Deputy Centre Manager at the Hawkhead Centre, comments: “As a charity, we want to reach and support as many veterans with vision impairment as possible. We understand that not everyone can attend during the day; many are working, have family commitments, or rely on others for transport. This open evening is a chance for those veterans, and their families, to come at a different time and see what we offer.

“The Centre has fantastic facilities, from our sports hall and gym to our IT suite, woodwork and art rooms. But more than that, it’s the friendship and camaraderie built among the veterans that’s truly life changing. You can see people becoming more confident as they get involved. Vision impairment can be incredibly isolating, especially at first, as it knocks your confidence and makes everyday things feel out of reach. But it doesn’t have to be that way.

“We hope this evening not only gives people a glimpse of the help available but also helps us understand the level of interest in opening outside regular hours. We’d love to see as many people as possible drop in, try some activities, and meet the team.”

The Hawkhead Centre provides a vibrant, inclusive environment where veterans can explore interests, reconnect with passions, and develop new skills – all while being part of a supportive community. If you are a veteran with vision impairment, or you are a friend or a family member of someone who could benefit from Sight Scotland Veteran’s services, please come along to the open evening on Tuesday 12 August from 5pm to 9pm or call the information line on 0800 035 6409.