The voice of Scotland’s self-service checkout tills at Lidl has been announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man chosen to be the first Scottish voice of Lidl’s self-service checkout tills says he will bring his hometown’s “friendly” accent to the supermarket chain’s machines.

The voice of Alan Macdonald, from Oban, will be heard across Lidl’s Scottish branches from October 1, guiding shoppers as they scan their items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan Macdonald, from Oban, who has been chosen as the first Scottish voice of Lidl's self-checkout machines. | PA

He was picked as the winner of a competition fronted by Hollywood star Alan Cumming, with 5,000 people sending the company voice samples on WhatsApp.

More than 20,000 people took part in the vote to choose the new Scottish voice. Mr Macdonald, 46, lost his eyesight in 2009 following a number of complications.

This led to him deciding to study sound engineering at the University of the Highlands and Islands before going on to work with Oban FM.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Macdonald said hearing his own voice coming from Lidl’s checkouts would be an “out-of-body experience”, adding: “I’m very proud to do it, very happy to do it, but it’ll be odd times ten.”

There is a branch of the German supermarket chain a few hundred feet from his home in the Argyll and Bute town.

He said: “I love doing wee recordings like this. I’ve done things like this in the past for my local radio station, Oban FM, which sadly is no longer on the go.”

Lidl was looking for a “bright and upbeat” voice, with Mr Macdonald recently completing his recordings at a studio near Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lidl are installing self-service checkouts at all of their Scottish stores by November. | .

He said: “They were looking for a predominantly Scottish accent obviously, but upbeat and friendly is the best way to do it. We’ve always been told the Oban accent is along those lines.

“You can hear a smile through the microphone, that’s something I learned on the radio. So I took that into account.”

The former radio presenter said it was important to have an authentic Scottish voice rather than an “generic” AI-generated voice.

He will use a “friendly, not authoritative” tone when informing shoppers items have not been scanned properly – avoiding sounding “bossy”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cumming described Mr Macdonald’s audition as “firm, but sort of cheeky at the same time”.

Lidl has invested £3 million to install self-checkouts across all of its Scottish stores by November.

Marco Ivone, director of Lidl GB in Scotland, said: “We are incredibly thankful for the amazing response to our campaign from communities across the country.