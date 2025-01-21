'Massive' portal cloud caught on camera over Scottish village in stunning image

The unusual image was captured by the amateur photographer and skywatcher

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A skywatcher got a shock when they spotted a portal-shape cloud.

Karen Mckeown, 46, was amazed to see the illuminated circle floating above her home in Tullibody, Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The portal-shaped cloud above Karen Mckeown's home in Tullibody. Picture: Karen Mckeown/SWNS | Karen Mckeown/SWNS

She said: "I'm always looking out my bedroom window at night. The skies have been so weird this past year or two. I'm also the kind of person that loves taking photos, but I'm still learning.

"I was doing my usual looking out the window one night taking a few pics of the moon, that's my favourite to do just now, the moon pics. Then I saw it a big massive cloud shaped into what definitely looked like a portal.

The portal-shaped cloud above Karen Mckeown's home in Tullibody. Picture: Karen Mckeown/SWNS | Karen Mckeown/SWNS

So, I snapped a few pictures and thought 'naaaa, this can't be right, what the heck', and it stayed like that for what felt ages.

"I uploaded them on my Facebook expecting to take the mick out of me. But yeah there was a lot of interest in it, and I'm well proud I captured it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Mckeown | Karen Mckeown/SWNS

"I can honestly say I've been left confused by it, and still look out every night to spot the lights again.