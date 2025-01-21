'Massive' portal cloud caught on camera over Scottish village in stunning image

By Dean Murray
Comment
Published 21st Jan 2025, 13:37 GMT
The unusual image was captured by the amateur photographer and skywatcher

A skywatcher got a shock when they spotted a portal-shape cloud.

Karen Mckeown, 46, was amazed to see the illuminated circle floating above her home in Tullibody, Scotland.

The portal-shaped cloud above Karen Mckeown's home in Tullibody. Picture: Karen Mckeown/SWNSThe portal-shaped cloud above Karen Mckeown's home in Tullibody. Picture: Karen Mckeown/SWNS
The portal-shaped cloud above Karen Mckeown's home in Tullibody. Picture: Karen Mckeown/SWNS

She said: "I'm always looking out my bedroom window at night. The skies have been so weird this past year or two. I'm also the kind of person that loves taking photos, but I'm still learning.

"I was doing my usual looking out the window one night taking a few pics of the moon, that's my favourite to do just now, the moon pics. Then I saw it a big massive cloud shaped into what definitely looked like a portal.

The portal-shaped cloud above Karen Mckeown's home in Tullibody. Picture: Karen Mckeown/SWNSThe portal-shaped cloud above Karen Mckeown's home in Tullibody. Picture: Karen Mckeown/SWNS
The portal-shaped cloud above Karen Mckeown's home in Tullibody. Picture: Karen Mckeown/SWNS

So, I snapped a few pictures and thought 'naaaa, this can't be right, what the heck', and it stayed like that for what felt ages.

"I uploaded them on my Facebook expecting to take the mick out of me. But yeah there was a lot of interest in it, and I'm well proud I captured it.

Karen MckeownKaren Mckeown
Karen Mckeown

"I can honestly say I've been left confused by it, and still look out every night to spot the lights again.

"I've had comments with people thinking something weird is going on, definitely. People just think it's weird and some of us more worried than others."

