M8 reopens after three hour closure near Glasgow Airport

Published 7th Jun 2025, 10:11 BST
The motorway was shut for three hours on Saturday

The M8 has reopened after an early morning three hour closure near to Glasgow Airport due to a “police incident”.

The motorway was shut between Junctions 26 westbound and Junction 29 eastbound since from 6am. The A737 was also closed eastbound at St. James Interchange.

Drivers took to social media to complain of being stuck on the road for hours.

The road was closed due to a police incident. | John Devlin

One man said he was diabetic and warned his blood sugars were running “dangerously low” while sitting in traffic.

The road reopened at around 9.15am.

Last week, The Scotsman revealed that long-running roadworks which have already slowed motorway traffic through Glasgow to a crawl for four years may not now be completed until 2027, causing further delays on the motorway.

