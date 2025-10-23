Lady Carbisdale: Samantha Kane invites Prince Andrew to stay at Carbisdale Castle in the Scottish Highlands
Prince Andrew has been invited to stay at a Highland castle by Lady Carbisdale amid reports he is being "exiled" to the Highlands.
Samantha Kane, who styles herself as Lady Carbisdale, owns Carbisdale Castle in Sutherland and has invited Prince Andrew to stay at her castle while new allegations have been made against the prince.
These coincide with the publication of his late alleged victim Virginia Giuffre’s memoir titled Nobody’s Girl.
Last week, Andrew, 65, confirmed he would no longer use his Duke of York or Earl of Inverness titles, as well as other honours.
Now, King Charles III is trying to persuade Andrew to move to the Castle of Mey.
The castle was bought by The Queen Mother in 1952. Despite its poor condition, Her Majesty purchased the castle and renovated and restored both the castle and its gardens and parklands, which extended to about 30 acres.
However, Lady Carbisdale has taken to social media to say her residence, Carbisdale Castle, is better suited for a prince.
Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
In a post to Facebook, she said: “In response to the King sending Prince Andrew into exile in the Highlands, I am happy to make Carbisdale Castle available to Prince Andrew, as it is more fit to receive a Prince than, with the greatest of respect, The Castle of Mey.
“I believe the Prince, like anyone else, must not be judged by public opinion without a proper hearing which he was not given.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.