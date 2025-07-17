Kilmarnock crime: Scottish pensioner, 82, robbed after man entered home

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 17th Jul 2025, 17:38 BST
The man stole a purse containing bank cards and cash then left the property.

An elderly woman has been robbed by a man in her Kilmarnock home.

At around 10.55am on Thursday, the 82-year-old woman was at home in Craigie Court when a caller attended at her door.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She answered the door and then a man, who police are describing as around 30-years-old, pushed past her and came into her home.

He stole a purse containing bank cards and cash then left the property, running off in the direction of Treesbank Road and Lainshaw Avenue.

Police are investigating the incident.placeholder image
Police are investigating the incident.

The man is described as white, around 30-years-old and was wearing a grey and black top and black baseball cap.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detectives appeal for witnesses and CCTV footage

Detective sergeant Andrew Dunlop said: “Although the woman was not injured, this was a very upsetting incident for her and we are keen to trace the man described or speak to anyone who knows who they are.

“In addition, if you have private CCTV or were driving in the area around 11am on Thursday and have dash-cam that could assist officers, then please contact us.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1222 of July 17 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:KilmarnockPolice ScotlandCCTVPolicePensioner
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice