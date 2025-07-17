Kilmarnock crime: Scottish pensioner, 82, robbed after man entered home
At around 10.55am on Thursday, the 82-year-old woman was at home in Craigie Court when a caller attended at her door.
She answered the door and then a man, who police are describing as around 30-years-old, pushed past her and came into her home.
He stole a purse containing bank cards and cash then left the property, running off in the direction of Treesbank Road and Lainshaw Avenue.
The man is described as white, around 30-years-old and was wearing a grey and black top and black baseball cap.
Detectives appeal for witnesses and CCTV footage
Detective sergeant Andrew Dunlop said: “Although the woman was not injured, this was a very upsetting incident for her and we are keen to trace the man described or speak to anyone who knows who they are.
“In addition, if you have private CCTV or were driving in the area around 11am on Thursday and have dash-cam that could assist officers, then please contact us.”
Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1222 of July 17 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
