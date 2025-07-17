The man stole a purse containing bank cards and cash then left the property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An elderly woman has been robbed by a man in her Kilmarnock home.

At around 10.55am on Thursday, the 82-year-old woman was at home in Craigie Court when a caller attended at her door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She answered the door and then a man, who police are describing as around 30-years-old, pushed past her and came into her home.

He stole a purse containing bank cards and cash then left the property, running off in the direction of Treesbank Road and Lainshaw Avenue.

Police are investigating the incident.

The man is described as white, around 30-years-old and was wearing a grey and black top and black baseball cap.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives appeal for witnesses and CCTV footage

Detective sergeant Andrew Dunlop said: “Although the woman was not injured, this was a very upsetting incident for her and we are keen to trace the man described or speak to anyone who knows who they are.

“In addition, if you have private CCTV or were driving in the area around 11am on Thursday and have dash-cam that could assist officers, then please contact us.”