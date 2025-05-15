The female thief stole almost £100 in cash from the home of a disabled man in Dundee.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a thief snuck into the home of a disabled man in Dundee to steal money.

A woman - described as white, in her 40s and wearing a long white dressing gown - entered the property of a disabled man on Munro Place around 3am on Wednesday.

Police describe the thief as a white woman in her 40s who was wearing a long white dressing gown. | Adobe

She stole a wallet, which contained around £90 worth of cash, in the theft.

Investigators are now calling on the public to come forward with any information about the incident.

Constable Barrie, from Lochee Police Office, said: "I would appeal for anyone with information that can assist our enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting CR/0196128/25."