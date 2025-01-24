Intruders to grand Scottish Highlands castle foiled by guard dogs

By Alison Campsie
Comment
Published 24th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Two trespassers were halted in their tracks at the Inverness Castle site which is being transformed into a major cultural attraction.

Trespassers at Inverness Castle were stopped in their tracks by a team of guard dogs.

The use of “canine patrols” at the site - which is closed during its £30m transformation of the former prison and courtrooms into a major cultural attraction - has been praised following the security breach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Inverness Castle, the city's former prison and courtrooms, is being redeveloped into a major cultural attraction.Inverness Castle, the city's former prison and courtrooms, is being redeveloped into a major cultural attraction.
Inverness Castle, the city's former prison and courtrooms, is being redeveloped into a major cultural attraction. | Mather & Co

A statement from High Life Highland, which runs cultural and leisure sites in the region, said the alarm was raised on December 30 with the control room at Scotguard, the security firm contracted to guard the site.

The statement said: “A response team, including canine support, was dispatched and arrived at the site within 10 minutes.

“The team quickly located the trespassers, and two individuals were apprehended and Police Scotland were called to attend. An inspection of the site revealed no damage to the premises.

“The Highland Council and High Life Highland are committed to ensuring the safety and security of Inverness Castle and remind the public to respect restricted areas to help preserve this iconic site.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dogs are being deployed at the site as part of a range of increased security measures as the development moves into its final stages. The Inverness Castle Museum is due to open later this year.

The castle has been fitted with intruder detection devices around the perimeter with “K-9 Response Teams” on stand-by.

READ MORE: Bird lover sought for £32K post on ‘paradise’ Scottish island

Councillor Ian Brown, Leader of Inverness City and Area and Co-chair of the Inverness Castle Project Delivery Group, The Highland Council, said: “The safety and security of the site during this crucial phase are paramount, and our collaboration with Scotguard ensures that these priorities are upheld.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“From a canine presence and other security measures, their work allows us to focus on transforming The Inverness Castle Experience as we approach completion.”

Allan Maguire, Head of Economic Development and Regeneration at The Highland Council, added: “Partnering with Scotguard has already delivered tangible results, including the swift handling of an intrusion on-site. Their professionalism and expertise give us confidence that the site is well-protected as we prepare to welcome the public.”

The Inverness Castle Experience will share the stories of the Highlands, bringing to life the people, landscapes, and culture of the region in what is being hailed as a “world-class attraction” funded by the Scottish Government, UK Government, Highland Council and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

Related topics:MuseumDogsScottish GovernmentPolice Scotland
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice