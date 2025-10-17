More than 80 drawings will go on display at the Palace of Holyroodhouse

Drawings by Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo and Titian are to go on display in Scotland for the first time.

More than 80 drawings by 57 different artists will be on show in The King’s Gallery at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh from Friday.

Bernardino Campi - The Virgin and Child (C 1570-80) painting is showcased at The King's Gallery at the Palace of Holyroodhouse. | Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS

The art showcase explores the variety of drawings in this period, from preparatory studies for paintings and altarpieces to designs for sculpture and elaborate drawings which were made as gifts.

Lauren Porter, curator of the exhibition, said: “This is a remarkable opportunity to share so many of the Italian Renaissance drawings from the Royal Collection, with over half being shown in Scotland for the first time.

“As works on paper cannot be permanently displayed for conservation reasons, this exhibition offers a rare opportunity for visitors to view these drawings up close, giving a unique insight into the minds of the great artists who made them.”

One of the highlights is an example of one of Leonardo’s anatomical studies drawn from a real-life dissection.

On display for the first time in Scotland is his study of a male torso in pen and ink, which was likely drawn from a wax model made by the artist.

Leonardo da Vinci - the muscles of the trunk and the leg (c1510-11) is on display at The King's Gallery at Palace of Holyroodhouse, | Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS

The distorted and tormented face of a grotesque mask sketched by Michelangelo contrasts with the classical features of Leonardo’s red and black chalk drawing of a curly-haired young man which is displayed nearby.

The opening of the exhibition in Edinburgh comes after a critically acclaimed show in London.

After almost 120 hours of conservation work by Royal Collection Trust conservators ahead of the London exhibition, Bernardino Campi’s cartoon for an altarpiece of the Virgin and Child is also on show for the first time in Scotland.

The cartoon, a large-scale drawing made of four pieces of paper joined together, was originally used to transfer the drawing on to a painting’s surface.

The King’s Gallery is also hosting its first artist residency, in collaboration with Edinburgh College of Art.

Edinburgh-based artists Phoebe Leach and Dette Allmark, both alumni of the school, will respond to the masterpieces on display by drawing in the gallery throughout the exhibition.

Their creations will form a changing display for visitors, who are encouraged to take inspiration and try drawing themselves, with materials freely available.

Ms Porter previously said: “Drawings were fundamental to the art of the Renaissance, allowing artists to conceive and explore ideas, refine their designs and to experiment. Being able to view these drawings so closely will give visitors a unique insight into the minds of these great Italian Renaissance artists.”

The oldest drawing in the exhibition, in which an unknown artist depicts a young man sitting and drawing with a sleeping dog by his side, is around 550 years old.

