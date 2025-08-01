This video More videos

Shedinburgh has transformed the Wee Red Bar and outdoor courtyard into an Edinburgh Festival Fringe venue in less than two weeks.

It started out as a remote venue created during the Covid pandemic to bring Edinburgh Festival Fringe artists together.

Now, Shedinburgh, a new venue created by Baby Reindeer and Fleabag producer Francesca Moody, has launched for this year’s Fringe at the Edinburgh College of Art’s Wee Red Bar.

The Scotsman has filmed a time-lapse video of the build of the venue over a 12-day period. Watch here to see how a Fringe venue is created, while we also speak to Shedinburgh producer Darcy Dobson about creating a venue in less than two weeks.

“The secret to building a Fringe venue in two weeks is don’t build it in two weeks,” Ms Dobson said. “The venue was conceived in the pandemic five years ago and the idea behind it was to let storytelling shine and when we came to build this venue, that was really our North Star for all of this, about supporting artists and letting storytelling sing.”