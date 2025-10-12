Matthias Beutin was due to climb one of Skye’s mountains the day he was last seen.

A huge search and rescue operation is underway for a missing walker of the Isle of Skye.

Matthias Beutin was reported missing on Friday after his family grew increasingly concerned for his wellbeing after not hearing from him.

The 57-year-old was planning to climb the 930m mountain Bla Bheinn (Blaven) on Thursday, but has not been in touch with relatives since.

A helicopter search and multi-agency response on the ground was launched over the weekend to try and find Mr Beutin.

Members of Skye and Kintail mountain rescue teams, Search & Rescue Dog Association (Scotland) and Royal Air Force Mountain Rescue Service were involved in the search, which has taken place over the past two days.

Visibility has been poor throughout the search | Skye Mountain Rescue Team

Teams said the search was made more challenging due to poor visibility on both days.

Mr Beutin was last seen at Blaven car park, near the island’s Loch Slapin, about 11.30am on Thursday.

Search parties have been out looking for the walker throughout the weekend | Skye Mountain Rescue Team

He is white, around 5ft 9in tall, an average build and has short dark hair.

According to the missing person report, the walker was last seen wearing a blue waterproof jacket, brown waterproof trousers and dark brown Meindl trekking shoes. He was also carrying a small black and orange backpack.

Sergeant David Mockett said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for Matthias. It’s out of character for him to be missing or not in contact with family. Matthias is visiting Skye and we know he planned to climb Bla Bheinn.

“Specialist resources, including a number of mountain rescue teams, have been involved in searches of the area.

“I’d like to ask anyone who lives in the area, or has been to Blaven since yesterday morning and thinks they may have seen Matthias, to contact us urgently. Drivers with dash-cams, please also review any footage you have from around the Loch Slapin area, as you may have captured something which could help.”