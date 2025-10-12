Police Scotland is investigating the assault in West Lothian

A police investigation has been launched into a late-night assault in West Lothian.

A disturbance was reported around 10.10pm on Friday on Longridge Road in Longridge.

Police were called out to the late-night assault in Longridge. | Contributed

Police were called out to the scene, with a probe launched into the circumstances.

No arrests have yet been reported.

A post made to social media by Longridge Community Association on Saturday morning said: "Serious incident last night around 9.50pm in Longridge.

“Can everyone who has CCTV or ring doorbell access please check asap and let us know if you see anything.”

In response to the post, one local responded to claim they had head shouting and screaming at the time of the incident.

“Couldn’t see from where I was, just hear,” the post said. “Hope everyone ok though. . . Our sleepy village not very sleepy it would seem.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.10pm on Friday, October 10, 2025, officers received a report of a disturbance and assault on Longridge Road, Longridge.