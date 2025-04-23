How John Swinney is following Nicola Sturgeon on to the Scottish book festival circuit

John Swinney will be quizzed in an event at the popular Borders Book Festival later this year

Books were always the domain of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon who was well-known for her annual list of her favourite reads of the year.

But now John Swinney is set to compete for the best-read Holyrood leader when he is quizzed at a Scottish book festival about his literary influences.

Mr Swinney will be questioned by Borders Book Festival chairman Michael Moore, one-time Secretary of State for Scotland and acting leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats about the “books that shaped his thinking”. Mr Moore stood down as an MP in 2015.

Two other former Conservative Westminster cabinet ministers, former Chancellor of the Exchequer and foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt and Michael Gove, who held a range of cabinet posts, under prime ministers from David Cameron to Boris Johnson, will also speak at the festival, under the billing that they will “tell us what they really think”.

Other headline events at the festival, in the Borders town of Melrose, include appearances by Gavin and Stacey stars Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb who have both recently published new books.

Meanwhile, Michael Palin will speak about his latest volume of diaries and presenter and Strictly! winner Stacey Dooley will discuss her book on motherhood. Hairy Biker, Si King, who lost his sidekick, Dave Myers, to cancer last year ago, will also speak at the festival.

Journalists Kirsty Wark and Sally Magnusson will recall the good – and bad – bits of 20 years on Newsnight and 27 years on Reporting Scotland respectively.

To mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War: former Scotsman journalist Andrew Marr and historian James Holland will celebrate the Great Generation who sacrificed so much for victory; Tim Bouverie will discuss his superb book on the politics of the allies who defeated Hitler; and, in To See Ourselves, Alistair Moffat charts how the boomer generation radically changed post-war Britain.

The announcement of the prestigious Walter Scott Prize for Historical Fiction will also be made on the opening evening of the Festival, with six shortlisted international literary talents in contention for the £25,000 prize, previously won by the likes of Dame Hilary Mantel, Sebastian Barry and Robert Harris.

Festival director, Alistair Moffat, said: “As spring finally wakes us all from the long, dark winter, it gives us such joy to be able to bring to Melrose’s idyllic Harmony Garden such a treat for the June diaries.

“This year we will look back at world events eighty years ago, with the end of World War Two, and will also hear direct from some of Britain’s brightest minds their reflections on our current world: how it’s changed; where it’s headed; and what we can do about it.

He added: “But it’s not all heavy politics. As ever, our programme is as varied as it is packed, with top-notch storytelling, inspiring sport, well-known faces from the screen, and tales of travel and adventure to suit all tastes.