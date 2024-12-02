Guests announced for book event hosted by Nicola Sturgeon and Val McDermid

Ex-first minister and crime writer to reunite for ‘festive in-conversation event’

The line-up for a book event event hosted by Nicola Sturgeon and Val McDermid will include a bestselling thriller author and a comedian.

The former first minister and the best-selling novelist will host In The Company of Books on December 15 at 4pm at the Assembly Hall in Edinburgh.

The “festive in-conversation event” will reunite the ex-SNP leader with her crime writer friend as they explore the joys of reading.

Paula Hawkins and Alan Cumming | National World

Award-winning actor Alan Cumming and bestselling author Paula Hawkins will join as special guests.

Cumming is a Bafta, Emmy, Tony and Olivier award-winning actor who appeared in GoldenEye (1995) and CBS series The Good Wife (2010–16) and cited both women as “inspirations”.

Hawkins is the author of The Girl On The Train, which became a global phenomenon, selling more than 23 million copies and ranking as a number one bestseller around the world.

Her subsequent thrillers, Into The Water and A Slow Fire Burning, were also bestsellers and her new novel, The Blue Hour, was published to acclaim earlier in the year.

Cumming said: “Val and Nicola are both huge inspirations to me, and I can’t wait to share a stage to talk about our shared passion for books.”