Glasgow fireworks: The 3 Glasgow areas where fireworks will be banned as city introduces control zones
Three Glasgow areas will have the city’s first firework ban introduced in November.
Fireworks will be temporarily banned in Govanhill, Pollokshields and Broomhouse as the areas have officially been designated fireworks control zones (FCZs).
The neighbourhoods will become the city's first fireworks control zones between November 1 and 10 .
Last August, Edinburgh was the first local authority in Scotland to ban fireworks.
What happens if you light a firework within the zone?
The new rules mean it will be illegal for people to set off fireworks on private or public land including gardens during the timeframe.
As per section 27 of the 2022 Act, a person who commits an offence in relation to a firework control zone is liable, on summary conviction, to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 6 months or a fine not exceeding level 5 on the standard scale (or both).
Where are the zones?
In Pollokshields, the following streets make up the boundary of the zone from north east clockwise:
- St Andrews Crescent
- St Andrews Drive
- St Andrews Road
- Darnley Street
- Darnley Road
- Titwood Road
- Dumbreck Road
- M77
It also includes the back gardens of houses on
- Maxwell Gardens
- Maxwell Grove
Meanwhile, in Govanhill, the following streets are included:
- M74
- Aikenhead Road
- Dixon Road
- Victoria Road
The zone in Broomhouse includes the following streets from the north east clockwise:
- Boghall Road
- Bailieston Road
- Hamilton Road
Why have they made the decision?
In Pollokshields, 163 people responded to the consultation.
94% of people said they mainly experienced noise disturbance to vulnerable groups due to the fireworks.
Meanwhile, 80% had safety concerns and fears of accidents.
In Govanhill, 100% of the 81 respondents supported the establishment of a Fireworks Control Zone.
Amongst residents of Broomhouse, 93% of those who responded are in favour of the proposed Fireworks Control Zone.
44% said one of their main concerns is the environmental impact of fireworks including air and water pollution as well as the effect on local wildlife.
Then, 42% commented on concerns about smoke from fireworks aggravating respiratory problems.
What should you do if you see fireworks during the FCZ?
Glasgow City Council say to call Police Scotland on 101 to make a complaint about antisocial behaviour related to fireworks.
Once a FCZ has been designated, the responsibility for enforcing offences under the Act falls to Police Scotland.
