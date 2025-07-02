Bringing festival magic to Broomhouse

Broomhouse street party | David Monteith-Hodge

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe works year-round with communities to inspire them to get involved in the world’s largest arts festival and to support them in their work with local groups.

The 2025 Fringe programme, once again, celebrates the diverse selection of work at the Fringe, spanning genres and themes.

One of the groups the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society regularly collaborates with is Space @ The Broomhouse Hub, located to the southwest of the Scottish capital’s city centre. Highlights of the partnership include the annual Broomhouse Street Party.

Neil Hay, chief executive of Space @ The Broomhouse Hub, tells us more about the work of the organisation:

Q: Can you tell me more about the work of Space @ The Broomhouse Hub, its objectives, and your role there?

A: At Space, we’ve always believed in the power of community—in making sure everyone feels like they belong and has the chance to live a fulfilling life. That’s really what drives us. We work alongside our partners to tackle the big stuff affecting people’s wellbeing and finances, and we do it through our services and social enterprises. It all comes down to one thing: connections build communities.

We’ve been rooted in Broomhouse, Parkhead, and Sighthill for more than 35 years,and we’ve seen first-hand how much people care about each other here. The past few years haven’t been easy; COVID, rising costs—all of it’s taken a toll, especially on communities already facing challenges. But we’re here to help people build on their strengths. We encourage people to grow and thrive, and we work closely with businesses, charities, and public services to make sure what we do is fair, consistent, and always kind.

One of the highlights each year is the Broomhouse Street Party. It’s a brilliant day out for families. There’s great food, live performances, and loads of opportunities to meet others and find out about the support available locally. It’s more than just a party; it’s a chance for people to connect, share experiences, and feel supported.

And thanks to our partnership with the Fringe, we’re able to bring a slice of that festival magic to Broomhouse. Not everyone can make it into town— or lots of reasons. So, together, we bring performances right here, making sure more people get a chance to enjoy it. It’s something we’re really proud of.

Q: What groups does Space primarily work with?

A: At Space, we work upstream to prevent issues wherever possible, spotting the challenges people are facing before they become bigger problems. Because we’re rooted right here in the community, we understand what people are up against, and we’re in the best place to offer the support that makes a difference. We listen without judgement and work alongside individuals, carers, and families to create support plans that are tailored to them. There is no one-size-fits-all.

In the last year, we have supported over 1000 people directly through our services, and many more in other ways. Around 500 of them are under the age of 24, including an amazing group of 300 young and young adult carers aged five to 24.

We also run a befriending project that connects with around 50 children who might need a bit of extra care and attention.

Our Community & Connections programmes have been a real hub of activity: We’ve seen more than 10,000 attendances in just the past year. For older people, especially those feeling isolated or caring for someone over 65 with dementia, we offer practical support and a friendly face that goes a long way. We also have a huge outreach to minority groups. Last year we engaged with 55 different nationalities. Our English as a Second Language classes have expanded to six per week reaching 140 people 25 of whom have moved into paid work. Our women’s collective works with women from a range of backgrounds, unifying languages and nationalities into one focus; the wellbeing of women.

One of the big moments in our year is the Broomhouse Street Party. It’s a joint effort with brilliant local partners, including B Healthy Together, The Big Project, Community One Stop Shop, St David’s Carrick Knowe Church and the Fringe Society; this year is Broomhouse Mosque’s first as part of the group. On the day, residents can chat with organisations like Broomhouse Pantry, Home Energy Scotland, Sighthill Library, Home Start Edinburgh, Changeworks, and People Know How. There’s advice and information on everything from food to finances—all wrapped up in a fun, friendly day out.

Q: Can you give recent examples of your work and achievements?

A: In early June, Space’s Living and Working in Scotland group teamed up with AUGB Edinburgh for a successful celebration of Ukrainian art, culture and food.

Our free job fair attracted people from across Southwest Edinburgh who met with prospective employers.

Perhaps most impressively our Youth Befriending team received the Kings Award for Volunteering (KAVS) the organisational equivalent of an MBE.

Q: How does the Fringe Society work with Space @ The Broomhouse Hub?

A: As part of the Fringe Society’s community engagement work, the team provides a platform stage for the day-long event and a mixture of performers to showcase what the performance arts festival offers. They started in April to consult with the groups who use our space to find out what they’d like to see on stage. Last year we had a number of different performers, including a Japanese comedy dance troupe, a bubble magician, and a football juggler, all of whom brought a touch of the festival to the streets of Broomhouse!

We started working with the Fringe Society in 2017, where Fringe vouchers and bus tickets enabled our young carers to come see shows at the festival. This has continued alongside our Street Party engagement and enables around 150 people to come into the city and see shows each year.

In 2022, street performers joined the Street Party for the first time; this has since grown to a full stage with sound, light, performers, and space for the community to showcase their talent, too. It really is a partnership approach.

Q: What is planned for this year’s Fringe?