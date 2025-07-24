Famous Glasgow Cineworld that's the world’s tallest cinema building set to close

At 62 metres tall, the building is the tallest cinema in the world

The Cineworld on Renfrew Street in Glasgow is facing closure after landlords confirmed it has plans to take back the site.

The building is known for being the world’s tallest cinema complex and has housed Cineworld since 2005.

According to reports, Cineworld staff were informed via an email this week with the company confirming that jobs could be lost.

The email to staff from company director Shaun Jones and operations director Mark Whitty said: “This situation is outside of our control however, we acknowledge that this is an uncertain period for you and we will endeavour to ensure that you remain the first to know of any further developments.”

Cineworld has confirmed the news.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of the landlord’s intention to take back the site at Cineworld Glasgow Renfrew Street.

“We have communicated to and are working closely with our employees that may be impacted. At this stage, we do not have further information to share.”

The building stands at 62 metres tall, has 18 screens and has a capacity for 4,300 people.

Cineworld announced the closure of six cinemas in 2023 after entering administration.