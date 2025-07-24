Police received a report of a car fire in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Extensive searches are being carried out to trace a teenager reported missing following a crash in Fife.

Around 1.10am on Thursday, police received a report of a car on fire on the B914 between Kilconquar and Largoward.

The fire was extinguished by the fire service and there was concern as no occupants were within or nearby.

Enquiries carried out so far suggest the driver, 17-year-old Matthew Milne, left the scene.

Officers say they are keen to trace him to make sure he is safe and well.

Matthew Milne was reported missing on Thursday. | Police Scotland

Matthew is described as 5ft 8in, of slim build, with light brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black football top, black joggers and black and white Adidas trainers.

‘Concerns growing’ for Matthew’s welfare

Sergeant Chris Hail said: “Concerns are growing for Matthew’s welfare and it is vital that we find him to make sure he is safe and well.

“Extensive searches are ongoing and we are asking anyone who has seen Matthew or knows where he might be to get in touch.

“If Matthew hears about this appeal then I urge him to contact us or his family.”