A popular late night bar and restaurant is set to reopen months after a ‘devastating’ fire.

OX184 in Edinburgh’s Cowgate is reopening its doors to customers on Thursday 24 July at 5pm. The popular bar, restaurant and late night venue, has been extensively refurbished following a fire in the premises more than two months’ ago.

The team at OX184 hopes to re-establish the bar as one of the capital’s most renowned nighttime spots. The bar is a favourite with students, locals and tourists and is well-known for its wide range of local craft beer options, cocktails and food. It is also a regular haunt of Edinburgh’s hospitality workers due to its late licence and a night especially for the trade is being planned for 25 August.

Next month, for the duration of the Edinburgh Fringe, OX will have a late licence, extending its trading hours and moving its closing time from 3am until 5am.

The general manager at OX184 said: “It is great to be back open again from the 24th of July after being closed for over 2 months on the back of the fire we suffered in May. To be open again so soon is great and a big thanks to the team at Temple Developments who have got the job done so fast. We cannot wait to welcome everyone back in.”

OX184 is part of the Fuller Thomson group, that includes Red Squirrel, Holyrood 9a and The Southern.